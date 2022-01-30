Is Arteta right over Aubameyang? A new stat shows the quality of Arsenal striker

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been banished from the Arsenal first-team group since the end of last year.
The attacker seems to be at the end of his time as an Arsenal player, after being left at home while other players travelled to Dubai for a training camp.
He is not the first player Mikel Arteta has sidelined since he became the club’s latest manager in 2019.
Mesut Ozil suffered the same punishment before leaving the Emirates in frustration.
Auba is one of the finest strikers in Europe and a new stat reveals Arteta is probably wrong to sideline him.
The Sun prepared a table that showed that he is one of the finest attackers in Europe over the last four seasons.
The report says Aubameyang has scored 68 league goals in the last four years.
His goals have won 53 points for Arsenal, which is more points than Mohamed Salah’s goals have won for Liverpool in the same period.
He is also the fourth-highest scorer in England’s top division since February 2018.
Mo Salah, 92, Jamie Vardy, 74 and Harry Kane, 72 are the only players who have scored more than him.
These numbers show Auba is even more important to the team than Arteta will like to believe.
Although this is not enough for the Spaniard to bring him back into the team, it might make sense for the gaffer to reconsider his division, especially if he doesn’t leave the club this month.
Yeah I think the first 30 months might just bring raising up the last 18 there. He *was* brilliant but he’s not been good at all for the last year and a half; certainly not remotely close to one of the best in Europe. Pretty weak that one.
Can we have the same set of stats for the last 18 months please?
10 goals last year and 4 so far this year – no idea how many points that equates to, but I do know he wasn’t our top scorer last season and isn’t this season
I think Auba will leave tomorrow on loan of course.. we couldn’t sell a Rolex for a fiver.
His downturn in form coincides with Artetas arrival and his inability to get the best out of his players and especially his attacking options .
GL Auba hopefully Arteta follows soon .
The only stat that counts is since he signed THAT contract he has scored 14 league goals
Its just unbelievable.
Spent a whole month chasing a player who stated he was not interested.
About to let our most experienced striker go out on load leaving us with two strikers who are leaving in five months and a young, inexperienced forward as our only options upfront.
The other teams going for that fourth place must be pissing themselves laughing.
What total incompetence from Edu and Arteta.
👍👍
This conversation is going down ‘party lines’
If you think Arteta stands a good chance of succeeding it is most likely your view is that Auba has been a poor captain and certainly not the man he was. If on the other hand you don’t think Arteta is the man, then not unsurprisingly the focus is on Arteta not getting the best out of him.
For me, there is no excuse to disrespect the club and your team by not playing by the rules. Arteta would have to be a right dip stick to allow his authority as manager to be diminished. I just look back at the dressing room attitudes a couple of years ago and would not want that scenario repeated again. I don’t get the impression that Pep, Klopp, Tuchel or Conte suffer fools gladly so why should our management team? There is so much at stake