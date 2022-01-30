Is Arteta right over Aubameyang? A new stat shows the quality of Arsenal striker

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been banished from the Arsenal first-team group since the end of last year.

The attacker seems to be at the end of his time as an Arsenal player, after being left at home while other players travelled to Dubai for a training camp.

He is not the first player Mikel Arteta has sidelined since he became the club’s latest manager in 2019.

Mesut Ozil suffered the same punishment before leaving the Emirates in frustration.

Auba is one of the finest strikers in Europe and a new stat reveals Arteta is probably wrong to sideline him.

The Sun prepared a table that showed that he is one of the finest attackers in Europe over the last four seasons.

The report says Aubameyang has scored 68 league goals in the last four years.

His goals have won 53 points for Arsenal, which is more points than Mohamed Salah’s goals have won for Liverpool in the same period.

He is also the fourth-highest scorer in England’s top division since February 2018.

Mo Salah, 92, Jamie Vardy, 74 and Harry Kane, 72 are the only players who have scored more than him.

These numbers show Auba is even more important to the team than Arteta will like to believe.

Although this is not enough for the Spaniard to bring him back into the team, it might make sense for the gaffer to reconsider his division, especially if he doesn’t leave the club this month.