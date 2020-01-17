Arteta offers an olive branch to Mustafi and wants him to win his place back

Retaining Mustafi may just be the best thing to do after all by Lagos Gooner

According to skysports.com, Mikel Arteta is considering keeping Mustafi in the club until at least the next transfer window, because we are currently short on defenders and allowing players to leave without replacing them may not pay us at the end of the day. I know a lot of fans want Mustafi out of the club, but I don’t think we would like it if a player gets injured and they don’t get replaced because we allowed players to go without getting a replacement for them. Allowing Mustafi stay for now to me is the best move.

“Can we afford [to lose a centre-back]?” Arteta said “The ideal scenario is no…If it happens, we will have to invent something. We are already playing with full-backs that are not full-backs…They are wingers or central midfielders and could we afford to lose full-backs? No, but we don’t have any full-backs.” Skysports reports.

Now, it is simple logic to know that you don’t sell players, unless you have adequate replacement for them. Apart from Sokratis Papastathopoulos, David Luiz and Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi is the only other senior defender we have. He may have made mistakes in the past, but if we to be honest with ourselves, he has improved on his game this season. He has been a reliable defender for us in the few cup games he has played this season. He can also play from the wing back; this is very necessary because at the moment, our full backs are battling with injuries.

Mikel Arteta is not just going to allow Mustafi stroll into the first team, but he is willing to give the German defender a chance to impress him and fight for a shirt.

“I know his history at this football club, but it is up to him,” Arteta added. “I told everybody from day one: ‘It is up to you guys. You show me how much you want it, you show me you are committed here, you are going to have a chance and it is going to come this week, next week or the following one.. “They are all going to have the chance to play. After it is up to them to show it.”

Arteta has not led the team out for many games yet, but with the few games he has managed, it is obvious that he has not got his definite first team yet and is willing to allow every player fight for a shirt. Nice one Arteta; that is the best way to go. Aren’t we happy we have a coach who is willing to give every player another chance to redeem themselves? We are Arsenal and we are proud.

