Is Arteta setting up his Arsenal Dream Team for next season? How we will line up..

Is Arteta trying to build a dream team at Arsenal?
Several names have been thrown in the Arsenal ring of transfer targets and fans have been making their picks for a very long time.
With the Gunners on the verge of qualification for Europe’s most illustrious competition, the Champions League, you would expect that the club will plan to recruit some of the biggest names in Europe.
Three names which have strongly been linked to a switch to the Emirates Stadium are Man City duo Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling, and Leicester’s Youri Tielemans.
Arsenal are working on signing Yuri Tielemans, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus, according to @TeleFootball. #afc
There is no doubt that the trio can immediately lift the level of the current team.
All of them are at the peak of their powers and still have plenty left on their tank to play at the highest level.
A starting eleven of Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, Youri Tielemans, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus is worthy of fighting for the title in my opinion.
If we can add depth to this squad, it will only strengthen the cause.
With European football already guaranteed, the Gunners are need of some good squad depth.
Last summer’s business is reaping rewards, but the club’s hierarchy can’t rest on their laurels just now. Especially if they make it to the Champions League.
Bringing in the right characters to the dressing room would also be a major part of the discussion at London Colney.
Arsenal finally appear to be heading the right way, after a disappointing decade under the full ownership of the Kroenkes.
Every department at the club now seem to be working in tandem and with great effectiveness. Even though it has been frustrating in the past few years, at least now there are some noticeable good signs.
I just can’t wait for the summer transfer window and the journey beyond. This Arsenal team, on and off the pitch, has made me believing!
Sterling is a weak player in a sense that if the team is not doing well, Sterling is the first one to throwing in the towel. Very similar to Özil in that sense.
Its the kind of player we definitely don’t need as these youngish players need leadership. There’s nothing in Sterling that oozes me with confidence or leadership.
Agree – no Sterling for me either.
You can add, he is a bit of a “diver”. Don’t want to see that in Arsenal shirt.
Jesus and Sterling would improve us massively, but Tielemans? No, No No for me, but who am I to make that decision. The manager and the club are both responsible for that.
He’s way worse than Xhaka when he’s not with the ball FFS.
Even with the ball he doesn’t progress the ball more than Xhaka does. Except I’m crazy, can someone please tell me how Tielemans is better than Xhaka?
Or am I the only one who watches him play?
Again, getting Madison for the Left 8 position would be a masterstroke.
The issue would be his fee, but you can’t tell me a double 8 of Madison and Ødegaard with Partey as 6 won’t be a deadly and creative trio?
Not Tielemans FFS!
Tielemans has been quite bad this season..
Aurelien Tchouameni is the midfielder we need. Reminds me the most of Vieira than any other player I’ve seen.
He’s got height and the physicality, thunderous shot, amazing at winning the ball back. Good wide passing range as well. Already 2 full seasons for Monaco and capped several times by France despite just turning 22.
Won’t be cheap, but if we could go back in time and buy Kante before Leicester did, wouldn’t we do it?
Sterling and Gabriel. No
I can only take Gabriel the rest should stay with city or move somewhere else
I don’t see how the club can afford all 3 of those players
That outlet would surely hit another 150 million spent just on 3 players .
If we are going to go big I would personally go for gnarbry who apparently is off (mane to Bayern )
Now that would be a statement maybe along with Bowen from West Ham who’s getting better and better each season .
@Dan Kit
Bowen is a beast. But honestly can’t see WH parting with him…
Yea I think he’s fantastic
I saw him play live as a youngster for hereford ,then didn’t really follow him until these last couple seasons ,kind of player I see Klopp signing .
There are a lot of tall players out there, besides Sterling and Youri offer less, buy Nkunku instead and the Monaco midfielder or Lucas Ocampus or Lucas pasquet of Lyon.
@Eddie
I’m with you on the Tielemans deal. When he played at Anderlecht, he was fire. At Monaco he shined somewhat. But at LC, he seems more like a passenger.
To be fair, I’m not and never was convinced by either Sterling or Jesus. Everyone else around them make them look amazing…They lack the fighting spirit we need, in my opinion…IJS
Richarlison..Raphinha..Martinelli..Saka..Gabriel Jesus..
Thank goodness y’all slating Sterling and Tielemans are nothing more than keyboard warriors.your arrogance is mind boggling.Tielemans and even Raheem are both better players and upgrade on our present players in their respective positions.in your eyes,no player is good enough to play for AFC…SMH
Never afford Stirlings wages plus he’s distracted with his commercial work these days hence the drop in form.
Jesus could be interesting but doesn’t add height to a short attacking lineup (especially when we cross so much).
Tielemans I think could be a cracking buy. He needs the right support around him, playing style and coach. He’s young with vast amounts of experience. I think this season, especially after Xmas he has struggled for motivation as he knows he is leaving and nothing to play for.