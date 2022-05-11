Is Arteta setting up his Arsenal Dream Team for next season? How we will line up..

Is Arteta trying to build a dream team at Arsenal?

Several names have been thrown in the Arsenal ring of transfer targets and fans have been making their picks for a very long time.

With the Gunners on the verge of qualification for Europe’s most illustrious competition, the Champions League, you would expect that the club will plan to recruit some of the biggest names in Europe.

Three names which have strongly been linked to a switch to the Emirates Stadium are Man City duo Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling, and Leicester’s Youri Tielemans.

Arsenal are working on signing Yuri Tielemans, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus, according to @TeleFootball. #afc — AFC Report (@afcreport14) May 9, 2022

There is no doubt that the trio can immediately lift the level of the current team.

All of them are at the peak of their powers and still have plenty left on their tank to play at the highest level.

A starting eleven of Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, Youri Tielemans, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus is worthy of fighting for the title in my opinion.

If we can add depth to this squad, it will only strengthen the cause.

With European football already guaranteed, the Gunners are need of some good squad depth.

Last summer’s business is reaping rewards, but the club’s hierarchy can’t rest on their laurels just now. Especially if they make it to the Champions League.

Bringing in the right characters to the dressing room would also be a major part of the discussion at London Colney.

Arsenal finally appear to be heading the right way, after a disappointing decade under the full ownership of the Kroenkes.

Every department at the club now seem to be working in tandem and with great effectiveness. Even though it has been frustrating in the past few years, at least now there are some noticeable good signs.

I just can’t wait for the summer transfer window and the journey beyond. This Arsenal team, on and off the pitch, has made me believing!

