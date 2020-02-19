Is Arteta simply asserting his authority in Guendouzi spat?

The new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta only got his first real chance for some serious training with his new charges when they went off for the mid-season break in Dubai, and it would appear that he has made very clear who is in charge from now on.
Matteo Guendouzi is the first to fall foul of the Spaniard’s tongue when he was dropped totally from the squad to face Newcastle on the teams return to action.
There have been reports of a ‘heated exchange’ between the youngster and his new boss, and Arteta himself hinted that there was more than discussion about tactics involved, when he told the Standard why Guendouzi was dropped against the Toon: “The reason is that players who, in my opinion, are training better, behaving better and are more applied to deliver on the pitch, what we want, are the players selected,” Arteta said.
It is looking like Arteta is going to be a much harder taskmaster than Unai Emery, who famously preferred to watch videos and talk tactics rather than supervise the actual training part. But he is not just expecting them to work hard, but he needs the players respect to get them to do his bidding.
As Lacazette said in a different interview in the same paper: “He demands a lot of things,”
“I wouldn’t say he is strict, but he knows what he wants and when it is not good we know that as well we are playing s***. He is a good coach.”
So the message to Guendouzi (and the rest of the squad) is clear. Do what the boss says or rot on the bench…
If there’s one thing I learnt from Pep, its to be Ruthless..
Arteta’s 1st interview.. seems to be coming through.
Arteta will surely get the best out of these lads.
He needs that iron fist and good man management skills.
All d best MA
Sounds good to that he is not the weak manger most pundits thought he would be because he was an assistant to Pep. And he manages the big players even better. He had the gut to drop Laca and that worked in his favour. I know there are areas still to work on but am enjoying the work done behind the doors, and Arteta’s graciousness, calmness, and authority in dealing with issues. Far far better than Emery who is talking trash!!!!
Lol to your last statement Pat
The reason Man United were so succesful was because Fergie ruled with an iron fist! No one would ever question him. If you did, you got the hairdryer thrown at you! Add to that, a steely captain (Roy Keane) who was one of the toughest midfielders in the land and tou had a formula for maximum respect on and off the pitch. There is no other way. Pep is the same and so is Klopp!