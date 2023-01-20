Is Arteta targetting an ex-Arsenal Academy graduate as his next signing?

Arteta Isn’t Done Bolstering His Attack, This PL Winger Emerges As His Next Conquest

After being snubbed by Mykhailo Mudryk, whose deal was more of a gamble (the Ukrainian Neymar lacked PL experience), Arteta has bolstered his attack with a tried and tested Premier League winger, Leandro Trossard.

Many would agree that with the addition of Trossard, Arsenal’s attack is now capable of sustaining the Premier League title race; the Belgian’s ability to play almost anywhere in the attack adds another dynamic to Arsenal’s attack. But, according to the Daily Mail, Arteta is still looking to bolster his attack this month with Bournemouth’s Jaidon Anthony.

Anthony began his career with ten years at the Arsenal Academy before leaving in 2016. He played for a number of clubs before landing at Bournemouth, where he’s made a name for himself in the English football scene.

Many Arsenal fans may be wondering why Arteta wants the 23-year-old when he hasn’t exactly taken the Premier League by storm with only two league goals this season. However, the Daily Mail claims that Mikel Arteta sees untapped potential in Anthony and is inspired to recruit and develop him, not to mention that the winger was once a Gunner.

Anthony’s contract at Bournemouth expires in the summer, so if Arsenal signs him this month, they may get him on the cheap. Following that, Arteta may have the funds to complete another transfer, possibly for his midfield.

Darren N

