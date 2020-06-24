Is Arteta the best thing to happen to Arsenal since Arsene Wenger left?

Is Arteta the right man? by Shenel

Having had a fairly good start to his Arsenal Reign and having been unlucky to run into the lockdown period where his team have taken a slump, is it fair to say that Arteta may not be the right man for the job long term?

Many fans have their own views on Arteta, but one thing that is clear is that he is clearly passionate about his job, the Club, and the players he is surrounded by. He seems to have the vision of what he wants the club to be like. Although the struggles are real and apparent, and it may be a long while until our beloved club is back to where it belongs, it can be said that for now Arteta may be the best thing to happen to the club since Arsene Wenger.

Playing for the club under Arsene Wenger, being taught by Guardiola for 3 years, and then coming back to the club to teach them all that he has learned can only be a positive move, and it can be said that he has the best knowledge of managers available to be able to drive the club forward right now.

His passion seemed to be reciprocated by the players for the first set of games they played and a change in the team spirit and focus was visible, probably the most committed we have seen since Arsene Wenger’s day. But the unpredictable and unprecedented times from the lockdown have caused major issues for the club, both financially and physically.

I have faith that Arteta will do the right thing, keep the right players and move the club forward in the best way that is possible. Keep the faith Gooners, he can’t be as bad as Emery.

Shelen Osman