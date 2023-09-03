Is Arteta under pressure ahead of Arsenal’s crucial United clash? Back to basics are needed

Will Arteta be under pressure if Man United win?
After the disappointing result to Fulham last week, Arsenal fans will be hoping to bounce back in today’s big game against Manchester United. United came back from 2-0 down to secure all three points against Nottingham Forest last week, while we only managed to get a point at The Emirates.
A rivalry game that already comes with a lot of pressure, Arteta is going to have to trust his team to try get it over the line. With Manchester City firing on all cylinders so far, is the game against United a must win if we want to keep up with the reigning champions?
Last season, we had the best start in history and got off to an incredible start, but this season feels a bit different. With the outgoings and the injury to new signing Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey on the treatment table, it feels like it could be an upwards climb from here.
If we want to be challenging for the title, we must keep up. Does Arteta keep playing around with formations or does he go back to the basics and do what is proven to work against United?
In my opinion, this is one of our biggest games of the season and could kick start us into a good place where we can continue to build and compete for that Premier League title.
What’s your thoughts Gooners?
Daisy Mae
————————————————–
I think the only pressure on Arteta will be if one or two teams get away & open up a big gap on the rest. Our support expected a better start than we’ve made, but it’s far too early to be worried about pressure.
I suppose Daisy means returning to the regular back four, which seems more than likely today.
Yes. If we lose or draw, Arteta will get criticized again for his decisions
As for the back-to-basics, I believe we’ll revert to the inverted-LB tactic with Zinchenko and Jorginho in the CDM position. Rice may start ahead of Havertz, to support Nketiah from Xhaka’s position
Thomas Partey’s alleged injury may be a blessing in disguise for us. This will make Mikel Arteta to stop the experiments that he has been doing by playing the midfielder as a fullback. It will however help Arsenal to resort back to a back four.
This may see the introduction of Gabriel Magalhaes back in the centre back position to partner with William Saliba. Ben White to revert back to the right back position while Oleksandr Zinchenko may get back into the squad as the left back for the inverted role
This may work out for Arsenal because Zinchenko has the ability to move forward and also play in the midfield. He will be guaranteed of cover up because Saliba and Gabriel will be at the back to deal with any counter attack.
Mikel Arteta is under pressure because arsenal need to beat Manchester United to keep in pace with Manchester City at the top. The club dropped some precious two points last weekend against Fulham and the players are surely not ready to lose more points again today.
Funny how thing change.
Last season Arteta, was criticized for using the same stubborn tactics and no rotation.
Now the answer is to go back to very same tactics.
Go figure..