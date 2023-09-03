Is Arteta under pressure ahead of Arsenal’s crucial United clash? Back to basics are needed

Will Arteta be under pressure if Man United win?

After the disappointing result to Fulham last week, Arsenal fans will be hoping to bounce back in today’s big game against Manchester United. United came back from 2-0 down to secure all three points against Nottingham Forest last week, while we only managed to get a point at The Emirates.

A rivalry game that already comes with a lot of pressure, Arteta is going to have to trust his team to try get it over the line. With Manchester City firing on all cylinders so far, is the game against United a must win if we want to keep up with the reigning champions?

Last season, we had the best start in history and got off to an incredible start, but this season feels a bit different. With the outgoings and the injury to new signing Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey on the treatment table, it feels like it could be an upwards climb from here.

If we want to be challenging for the title, we must keep up. Does Arteta keep playing around with formations or does he go back to the basics and do what is proven to work against United?

In my opinion, this is one of our biggest games of the season and could kick start us into a good place where we can continue to build and compete for that Premier League title.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

————————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…