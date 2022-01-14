Is Arteta’s ‘English Core’ going to be an improvement on Wenger’s?

Has the ‘English Core’ Returned in this Arsenal Team?
The Arsenal first XI now potentially has four English Internationals, what is the significance of Arteta recruiting English Talent?
Ramsdale, White, Smith-Rowe and Saka, all of which will all be in the contention for international first team places for the ‘Three Lions’ in the next world cup.
It really feels like Arteta is beginning to build an English core within the squad, similarly to what Wenger did during his tenure with Walcott, Wilshere, Oxlade-Chamberlin, and Gibbs to name a few.
In 2012 he gave all the young English players long-term contracts to secure the future of the club with a core of talented Englishmen, 10 years later they didn’t rip up trees; but could it be different this time round?
We paid £50 million and £30 million for White and Ramsdale last summer after seeing England reach the Euro 2020 final, paying an ‘English tax by buying great homegrown players from top English clubs.
Both have also gone straight into our starting 11 and Ramsdale is even being considered as one of the best signings and players of the season, having kept nine clean sheets which is second best in the league.
I think he should start for England.
If you look at form, Pickford only has three clean sheets this season after playing the exact same number of PL games. I know Everton are clearly struggling this season and that Pickford is class for England, but you simply must reward Ramsdale with the Number 1 shirt if he continues in this form.
White, on the other hand, is quality, coming from a defensively solid Brighton side, he has impressed Arsenal fans with his leadership and Arsenal legend Martin Keown even suggested giving him the captaincy.
Furthermore, Saka and ESR are having fantastic seasons with 14 goals shared between them, and look to be really pushing for their spots against a highly competitive England attack with the likes of Mount, Grealish, Foden, Sterling and Sancho. Some of the world’s best.
Yet Southgate played Saka four times in the Euros, playing a total of 272 minutes, and getting an assist. Compare this to Foden who only played three matches, 159 minutes and had no return, it seems that the England manager may prefer the Arsenal winger.
I’m not comparing the two youngsters on skill, both are some of the nation’s most promising talent, however it does seem for the first time in ages, we do have Arsenal players who play regularly for England on an International level.
The main benefit of these players is their youth, White is 24, Ramsdale is 23, ESR is 21 and Saka is 20. They are only going to get better with time, the more games they play together and more confidence they build.
It gives us longevity, and I love having Arsenal players to keep an eye on when watching my national team play, I remember the 2018 world cup where they only took Danny Welbeck from Arsenal who spent 11 minutes on the pitch.
Playing for the Three Lions is a huge honour, a national team with rich history and huge support, so I think the confidence that it can bring to this Arsenal team is huge and very exciting to see.
Surely this English core will be much more successful than the one we had 10 years ago.
Until next time Gooners,
Benedict
Wilshire , Gibbs and Walcott consistently finished in top 4 and won multiple FA Cups
Smith Rowe and Saka are our best players in an arsenal team who failed to qualify for Europe for the first time in 25 years so they got some way to go to matching their standards
Also those players played alongside Cazorla, Rosicky, Ozil, Koscienly, BFG, Adebayor, Giroud, Sanchez, some even played alongside Fabregas, Song, RVP and I can keep going on with names.. but that doesn’t suit your narrative does it?
Now compare those players to the ones Saka had to play with before last season when we started getting rid of our poor players.
Compare the squad Saka played with before this season to the ones those players you mentioned played with.
Still doesn’t suit your narrative does it?
Eddie I agree 100% with you and think , as I DO INCREASINGLY MORE OFTEN THESE DAYS, that Dans brazen and pitiful anti MA agenda warps and colours many of his views.
Your correct point about the difference in the team mates that Wengers English core had the privilege of playing with, compared to the dross such as Mustafi, The Greek wrestler and other such complete rubbish – a large proportion(though far from all) of which is now thankfully GONE(HURRAY!!!) – bears no serious comparison whatsoever.
Our present young English core, all carefully selected or nurtured , against the diatribe of many Gooners, about White and Ramsdale esp, is infinitely more talented, more likely to stay fit and far more effective.
That is already extremely obvious, thus rendering this articles daft question of a headline, WAY out of date.
Eddie I agree with you. Walcott Gibbs and wishere played with world class players you can’t compare them with those saka Smith are playing with.
I’m not sure tbh if it is or not, its still early days for this bunch and we know how well the last bunch worked out.
British core under AW
Ox – injuries
JW – Injuries
Rambo – Injuries
Gibbs – injuries
Walcott – injuries
Jenkinson – injuries
its half the battle at any football club getting your players on the field, it was even worse for us as ut always’d seemed that by mid feb, our team had fallen off in every competition due to injuries
ifthe current crop can keep fit for long periods then i see it being a success long term
Out of the core only JW and Ramsey were unlucky with injuries, apparently both were the better players among the lot, the rest were just not good enough
This articles headline, beginning with a needless question, is already WAY out of date.
The headline SHOULD instead read:
“Arteta’s English core IS a massive improvement over Wengers way overhyped and disappointing English core”.
Just simple truth and clear reality!
I think so. Wenger’s key players in his last years at Arsenal were mostly non-British, whereas Arteta’s are different
Wenger English core were total disappointment, JW AND RAMSEY always injured, Gibbs and jekinson not good enough, I think most we agree that saka Smith white Ramsdale is an improvement on those Wenger core