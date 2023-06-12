Arteta’s perfect first team is starting to take shape?

There’s a lot of excitement about what Arsenal will be like next season, and even before the big summer swoops, a lot of progress has been made at the Emirates.

Arteta has already picked six players in whom he has complete faith for the upcoming season. These six have all signed new deals, indicating that they are the backbone of the Arteta project. Arteta has gradually offered his top players better contracts in recent months: Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli, Aaron Ramsdale, and Bukayo Saka have all signed new contracts. With reports that William Saliba has agreed to a new 4-year deal after months of it being a hot topic whether he’ll sign a new deal or not, he becomes the sixth Gunner to commit his long-term future to Arsenal.

And all the latest news is saying that Martin Odegaard is the next one in line for an extension, so he will be the 7th piece in the jigsaw of Arteta’s spine of the team.

We also have the players that have only come in in the last 12 months, as in Jesus, Zinchenko, Kiwior, Jorginho and Trossard, who are not needed to renew yet, so we should have a stable squad taking shape.

Following the success of tying his key players to new contracts, it is now time for Edu and Arteta to add some of the best talents the transfer window offers. Declan Rice is expected to join Arsenal soon; West Ham is ready to sell him, and Arsenal is ready to bring the London club to the table with their first headline bid for the £100 million-rated midfielder.

Given how eager Arsenal is to bring Rice on board, his deal will be followed by one or two other deals that will provide Arteta with a first team he can rely on to fight for him match after match, year after year…

COYG!

Sam P

