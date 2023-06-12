Arteta’s perfect first team is starting to take shape?

There’s a lot of excitement about what Arsenal will be like next season, and even before the big summer swoops, a lot of progress has been made at the Emirates.
Arteta has already picked six players in whom he has complete faith for the upcoming season. These six have all signed new deals, indicating that they are the backbone of the Arteta project. Arteta has gradually offered his top players better contracts in recent months: Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli, Aaron Ramsdale, and Bukayo Saka have all signed new contracts. With reports that William Saliba has agreed to a new 4-year deal after months of it being a hot topic whether he’ll sign a new deal or not, he becomes the sixth Gunner to commit his long-term future to Arsenal.
And all the latest news is saying that Martin Odegaard is the next one in line for an extension, so he will be the 7th piece in the jigsaw of Arteta’s spine of the team.
We also have the players that have only come in in the last 12 months, as in Jesus, Zinchenko, Kiwior, Jorginho and Trossard, who are not needed to renew yet, so we should have a stable squad taking shape.
Following the success of tying his key players to new contracts, it is now time for Edu and Arteta to add some of the best talents the transfer window offers. Declan Rice is expected to join Arsenal soon; West Ham is ready to sell him, and Arsenal is ready to bring the London club to the table with their first headline bid for the £100 million-rated midfielder.
Given how eager Arsenal is to bring Rice on board, his deal will be followed by one or two other deals that will provide Arteta with a first team he can rely on to fight for him match after match, year after year…
COYG!
Sam P
Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.
Our team would only become perfect if we have an alternative to our diminutive CFs, to win/ keep the ball in the final-third and to attack with a different method
Defensive midfielders like Rice and Caicedo can never do that
OT: Romano just said Arsenal remain interested in Gundogan. I’m worried they would choose him over Rice or Caicedo, because of his experience and connection with our ex-Man City employees at Arsenal
Arsenal do not need any new cf
Cf wasn’t what cost us this season, let’s focus more on what cost we can add cf’s only when we address our Major problems, we conceded a lot of goals and our midfield was over run numerous times
Defense is what wins you titles, not attack
Games like Southampton,Liverpool,Westham should have been seen out and few other games
As long as none of our attackers can hold the ball well in the final-third, our defense will always be prone to counter-attacks
City has won titles without ur so called cf,Liverpool won the league and champions league with farmino, there are many systems to play and win football match, ur so cf comes with it’s weakness and strength so are players like farmino and Jesus, if you harness their strength the team will win many games as the are better team players,tricky and better in tight spaces
We scored 88 goals! Goals all through the team. CF is not a priority. We have goals all through our team. We need mobility powere and pace in midfield so Rice and Caicedo (or even Onana) would be excellent additions. Possibly anothe full back if we lose Tierney although Tommi can play both sides but injury record not great.
I think we’ll get one fullback who can play RB and LB. That’s why we’re linked with Cancelo and Castagne.
Also I see us getting 2 new midfielders with Xhaka and possibly Jorginho departing.
Then final position, if the player is the right one, will be winger/striker or just pure striker as Jesus/Nketiah can be deployed on the wing if really required.
The extensions of contracts of Ramsdale, Martinelli, Gabriel, Saka, Nelson and now Saliba are all fantastic news, with hopefully Odegaard to follow. This means that all these talented young players believe in the Arsenal project and know we are capable of winning trophies and titles. That said, now what remains is Arsenal signing Rice, a full back and a striker and we are good to go with a quality depth for all competitions we are playing. I expect Arsenal to be a PL title contender next season with the FA Cup or atleast the League Cup trophy and go very deep into the CL.
We are in the Champions League. Some guile is needed. If we get Declan Rice we may need a seasoned European midfielder too….Nicolò Barella would fill that brief. Top level player….tempt him.