Is Aubameyang already regretting signing “da ting”? (Opinion)

The Sun has reported this week that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reportedly liked a tweet that stated he “deserves to play for a bigger club,” but is he signalling regret on his decision?

Does he deserve to play at one of the biggest clubs in Europe? Of course he does, but is he? NO! and why not? Because he has committed his future to Arsenal, a club where he is loved by the fans, the staff and his teammates. A club where he has cemented himself as a captain and a leader, and a club that has given him the opportunity to become a legend and a club where he will surely leave a legacy!

It could have been easy for him to have left and gone elsewhere for big bucks! Yes, he could have left us and deserted us when we needed him the most, but in the most unpredictable and challenging of times he stayed when we needed him the most, and that says a lot about his character and personality.

That is what we have been lacking with previous players who have left when they are down to the final moments in their contract and have previously left us in deep trouble because they thought the grass was greener.

Reports also suggest that he has since removed the like though, but he is entitled to his opinion. Had he liked it before he signed then a lot more questions would have been raised, but he has signed and is staying with us!

Committing to anything is a big thing, but committing to a new manager, in uncertain times, just tells me that Aubameyang will end his career at Arsenal as a legend no matter what happens! Gooners?

Shenel