Is Aubameyang already regretting signing “da ting”? (Opinion)

The Sun has reported this week that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reportedly liked a tweet that stated he “deserves to play for a bigger club,” but is he signalling regret on his decision?
Does he deserve to play at one of the biggest clubs in Europe? Of course he does, but is he? NO! and why not? Because he has committed his future to Arsenal, a club where he is loved by the fans, the staff and his teammates. A club where he has cemented himself as a captain and a leader, and a club that has given him the opportunity to become a legend and a club where he will surely leave a legacy!
It could have been easy for him to have left and gone elsewhere for big bucks! Yes, he could have left us and deserted us when we needed him the most, but in the most unpredictable and challenging of times he stayed when we needed him the most, and that says a lot about his character and personality.
That is what we have been lacking with previous players who have left when they are down to the final moments in their contract and have previously left us in deep trouble because they thought the grass was greener.
Reports also suggest that he has since removed the like though, but he is entitled to his opinion. Had he liked it before he signed then a lot more questions would have been raised, but he has signed and is staying with us!
Committing to anything is a big thing, but committing to a new manager, in uncertain times, just tells me that Aubameyang will end his career at Arsenal as a legend no matter what happens! Gooners?
Shenel
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
Oh give us a break!
I know right!
Jesus!! Give the guy a break!! Give us fans a break with posts like these!! Let it be, these discussion only create bad vibes around the fanbase
👍🏾👍🏾
Why you guys always negative no one was says that when sanchez went to man United.
We are always, the scape goats of the media. Arsenal going unbeaten in the Premier. Arsenal having players legs broken in the league by wild malicious challenges but nothing is said. Talking about our drought of titles when spurs have won nothing for years and only start to enter into the top four positions.
Liverpool only winning the Premier in 30 years but nothing being said.
Get off Arsenal’s case and look at the other teams who haven’t performed for years
If nobody talks about you, then you are nobody, whether its true what they’ve said or a lie.
That being said, all these media talk always about Arsenal shows that we are a big club.. Spurs are as small as they are, so nobody talks about them not winning anything, cos nobody expects them to.
Arteta needs time with his squad, same as Klopp got.
And he needs the fans to back him up.. The fans online only help the media escalate the problems we currently face.
Ouch! You have ruined a lot of Spurs fans day.
Yeah Mikey, but Liverpool did win the Champions League twice in that thirty years. Take you point about Spurs though.
I guess Shenel took over from Konstantin on the doom and gloom articles…… even though I sometimes feel there’s a good reason in Konstantin’s articles, but regretting already?!….. come on man!….. and that coming right after an article criticising our playing style, just give it a rest, we only lost to Liverpool, the defending (runaway) champions…. I believe with the right additions, we’ll be among the top 4 come end of the season…… we all should be glad we’re able to keep a world class striker like Aubameyang, and not keep spreading doom and gloom about his new deal….. COYG!
OT….. what’s this I’m hearing about Niles to Man U?!!….. any truth to it?
Wondering that as well..
Some reports say it’s 70% done..
Though Man utd allegedly denied the reports