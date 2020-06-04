Is Aubameyang likely to choose Chelsea for a shot at Champions League?

There have hundreds of articles regarding the possibility of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving Arsenal this summer, as our top striker has so far refused to sign a new contract with the Gunners.

One of the strongest rumours has been the possibility of him moving across London to our noisy neighbours Chelsea, as although he still has another year left on his contract, Arsenal are keen not to have another Aaron Ramsey situation, whereby Aubameyang leaves for free next summer.

There were some reports that Arsenal had spoken to Aubameyang and upped their offer to try and persuade him to stay, but ESPN have reported that their sources say this is untrue, and that Chelsea are carefully monitoring the situation.

But the report then goes on to give one reason for Aubameyang refusing to sign. They say it is not anything to do with the amount of wages on offer, but because he is now 31, and after three years out of the Champions League and in the wilderness of the Europa, the Gabon hitman is desperate to have another crack at winning the elite European competition before he gets too old.

Although it pains me to say it, it is a fact that Arsenal have very little chance of even making it into the Champions League places, never mind getting anywhere near a Final even if they did. Whereas Chelsea are very likely to be even stronger next season to challenge on all fronts.

If the Champions League is the main reason for Aubameyang not signing the contract, then it looks like we will simply have to accept that he will not be with us next season, but I really hope that he doesn’t join Chelsea…