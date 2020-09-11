Is Aubameyang really going to sign the contract?

When Ramsey and Welbeck left last summer as free agents we were promised that no player would be allowed to run down their contracts again.
Yet as we kick off the new season on Saturday Aubameyang has less than 12 months left on his deal. Officially he can talk to foreign clubs from January.
Now various sources continue to claim an extension has been agreed while the player himself is acting that way.
He and his family went on holiday wearing Gunners merchandise, he’s interacting with gooners on social media, etc
You don’t do those things if your intending to jump ship.
It would be a PR disaster if Arsenal lost money on an asset simply by taking someone by his word.
Only the parties involved know how close a deal is to being signed or if it already has.
I remain confident it’s just a case of dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s yet I am struggling to find reasons why the delay?
I’m hoping it gets announced the day before we go to Fulham , a deliberate ploy to send us to Craven Cottage with a feel good factor.
My theory is it gets confirmed in the first week of October, making our fanbase ignore a lack of transfer activity.
Arteta is so relaxed, he clearly believes his top striker is staying . Yet while nothing is concrete you just never know.
What if a Barcelona or Real Madrid suddenly came swooping in ?
I do believe Covid has helped us in this situation.
Any other summer , Auba would have had numerous options . In the middle of a Pandemic, few have the resources to pay over the odds for a 29 year old
So I still think Auba will sign . I just thought he would have by now
Arsenal will be a laughing stock if this turns into a saga. Clearly they have it in their minds this is happening but the longer it’s not finalised they are vulnerable.
We been told since the Cup Final terms were agreed . You would think in a month it would be a priority to sit him and his agent down
When you heard Chelsea were first linked to Chilwell, it felt like it was confirmed two days later . Same with City and Ake
We on the other hand drag things out yet manage to leak things to the press
Can’t blame Arsene Wenger for this one
So , nothing to worry about ?
Why the hold up ?
Did you think we would have heard by now ?
Dan
According to a very reliable source, Auba signed the contract about three weeks ago. He’s never entertained the thought of leaving the club btw. So nothing to worry about.
TO YOUR FAIR QUESTION DAN, I AM IN TWO MINDS. YES WE SHOULD HAVE HEARD BY NOW, but we are Gooners and know so very well how our club does not care about our feelings. By “our club” I of course mean Kroenke , not Arteta, who is a fine and decent human being . But ultimately Kroenke uses us for his own pocket and unless one is massively naive, which most of us are not, then we know only too well how little we fans and our feelings and frustrations matter to that “gentleman” sitting in his three quarters of a billion dollar ranch, while we struggle to raise funds to buy decent players like Partey. That says it all , I’d suggest, about Kroenke and his methods.
I honestly thought today was going to be the day, so I’m disappointed….
Interested why you think the hold up.?
They first want to Announce Aour and Partey
Mikel himself on our official website has said we can be relaxed regarding Mr Arsenal. I think that wraps it up and I don’t think there is any room for doubt or things like that.
Dan’s comment regarding AW, is actually such a relevant point.
We were told that this would never happen again, once gazidis took control of transfers, contracts and salaries… but here we are again.
It reminds me so much of the RVP scenario – and we all know how that ended!!!
I really can’t believe it will happen again, Auba doesn’t seem like judas type of person.
The question, however, must surely be, what is Hussy doing, especially if we believe Auba, who said he hasn’t seen a new contract!!
If we’re not careful, he will walk away just like Ramsey did, wondering what the hell was going on.