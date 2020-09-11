Is Aubameyang really going to sign the contract?

When Ramsey and Welbeck left last summer as free agents we were promised that no player would be allowed to run down their contracts again.

Yet as we kick off the new season on Saturday Aubameyang has less than 12 months left on his deal. Officially he can talk to foreign clubs from January.

Now various sources continue to claim an extension has been agreed while the player himself is acting that way.

He and his family went on holiday wearing Gunners merchandise, he’s interacting with gooners on social media, etc

You don’t do those things if your intending to jump ship.

It would be a PR disaster if Arsenal lost money on an asset simply by taking someone by his word.

Only the parties involved know how close a deal is to being signed or if it already has.

I remain confident it’s just a case of dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s yet I am struggling to find reasons why the delay?

I’m hoping it gets announced the day before we go to Fulham , a deliberate ploy to send us to Craven Cottage with a feel good factor.

My theory is it gets confirmed in the first week of October, making our fanbase ignore a lack of transfer activity.

Arteta is so relaxed, he clearly believes his top striker is staying . Yet while nothing is concrete you just never know.

What if a Barcelona or Real Madrid suddenly came swooping in ?

I do believe Covid has helped us in this situation.

Any other summer , Auba would have had numerous options . In the middle of a Pandemic, few have the resources to pay over the odds for a 29 year old

So I still think Auba will sign . I just thought he would have by now

Arsenal will be a laughing stock if this turns into a saga. Clearly they have it in their minds this is happening but the longer it’s not finalised they are vulnerable.

We been told since the Cup Final terms were agreed . You would think in a month it would be a priority to sit him and his agent down

When you heard Chelsea were first linked to Chilwell, it felt like it was confirmed two days later . Same with City and Ake

We on the other hand drag things out yet manage to leak things to the press

Can’t blame Arsene Wenger for this one

Be Kind In The Comments

So , nothing to worry about ?

Why the hold up ?

Did you think we would have heard by now ?

Dan