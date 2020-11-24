Is Aubameyang Running Out Of Excuses? By Dan Smith
Lacazette wouldn’t have enjoyed being dropped this weekend, but if there is one positive for him personally, it’s at least for the next week he can’t be blamed for Aubameyang’s failures.
In reality, the events at Elland Road just made Laca’s work rate stand out. If nothing else the striker works hard.
So many critics got their way on Sunday. Our captain, who at the start of this season has been invisible on the left was asked to play through the middle and was equally invisible.
Yet it’s been a case for a while that there are some players some gooners are comfortable to blame, while others you can’t dare question. Maybe fans find it easier making excuses then facing the truth? The truth being that once he signed his new contract, our skipper has grown comfortable.
Maybe some find admitting that, means they have to accept that Ozil is not the only player over 30 being paid over the odds.
Don’t get me wrong I rate Auba, but I care about Arsenal more. It’s not fair to hold certain Gunners to a certain standards but not others. It’s certainly outrageous to blame his teammates for his form.
I’m sure Ozil likes better players to pass to, or a world class DM mopping up for him, but I remember many not allowing that to be a factor.
So why now can Auba hide behind a lack of service or positioning as to why approx. 250 000 pound a week has so far paid for 2 Leauge goals (so far)?
Him being out of position is another myth.
Consider this, this was the first League game the current regime asked him to start in the centre. Just think about that for a second, Since last December Auba has scored 20 goals playing on the left.
So suddenly why would that be an issue now? Lack of service? Are you telling me we had any more creativity last campaign?
Again it’s scary how a section of our fanbase think. On one hand our midfield is good enough to leave Ozil out of the entire squad, but on the other, can we make Auba immune from being questioned because our midfield is rubbish?
The reality is (and this reflects society) it’s easier to point the finger then look in a mirror.
The man will score goals again, of course he will. Yet for whatever reason (and it could be many factors) he has lost his edge.
It’s okay to say that it doesn’t make you any less of a fan to call out the obvious. The man who’s wage dictates that he should be making the difference is currently one of our worst performers this season.
The day he extended his deal he spoke about wanting to become a legend like Ian Wright, Bergkamp and Thierry Henry. Of course he was told to say that by the marketing department.
He will never be a legend. A good player, of course. A legend? He couldn’t lace the boots of those names.
It’s nothing to do with goals either. Anyone can have a drought. It’s the work rate.
Even if Henry didn’t score, he’d do something. If Ian Wright didn’t, he would look hurt, like it mattered.
This is technically our main leader; someone the youngsters should be looking up to.
It’s sad that we reached a level where we are settling for going to a newly promoted team, defending and hoping on the break Auba might take one chance.
When Auba scored twice in the FA Cup Final he did so from the left, Laca in the middle, Pepe on the right, a midfield of Xhaka and Ceballos. Rightfully he got all the plaudits at Wembley. It works both ways though.
Like Laca, service, positioning wasn’t the reason he tore Chelsea apart, we can’t now use that to hide the reality that at the moment Aubameyang has been a passenger.
Is Aubameyang running out of excuses?
Be Kind In The Comments
Dan Smith
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
where did all go wrong?
Auba stopped scoring, ozil went completely missing for the past couple of years, pepe never hit the spot, willian regress. it’s just too obvious. Too much structure kills creativity.
the thing that hurt me most is our abysmal attack. even in the late AW era, we can bang in goals and that’s because of AW’s habit of offering complete freedom in attack. the downside, poor defending.
Then UE and arteta came, focusing too much on defence. it’s as if the players are now too afraid to attack as they maybe unable to return into an organised defensive structure.
someone mentioned here that MA is guilty of overcontrolling the players and perhaps there is some truth there. the attackers are not looking like they are having fun at all.
the midfield needs less mental pressure when attacking. fix this and we can expect the attack to score goals left, right and centre.
Aubameyang, head up and fight. So does Elneny, Saka, Thierney, Luiz, Lacazette etc.!
Arsenal is one of the least conceding and one of the least scoring teams at the moment in the premiership. We are hardly wining matches either .That means our problems are our strikers especially Auba and Laca, and Pepe to a large extent . We need at least two attacking mid fielders that can assist and also score goals. Willian and Pepe can never give us that. The Arsenal board need to spend big in January , until then we should continue to hope that our rivals don’t leave us far behind in the race for a top four or at least a top six finish.
Yawn. another arsenal player bashing article by “fans”.
Perhaps support the player with your words, because opinions and views such as yours help no one.
Auba certainly will not run out of money. His three year contract is set to pay him 54 million pound. Let’s hope this contract is worth it unlike another player on 350k p/w.
Misleading headline Dan.
Perhaps you can confirm where Auba has made any excuses. The fans have made them yes but not Auba as far as I’ve seen. Happy to withdraw if you show proof, cheers mate.
Well said. Auba is going through a lean patch and we should support him. Whereas Ozil was a one off season wonder, give any reasons or excuses (which ever side of the fence you are) he never banged more than 8 goals or 19 assists than one year. Unlike Auba who has been banging in goals in France, Germany and England. He WILL come good and himself single handed gave us the FA cup.
With Xhaka in the midfield can you expect to win games? Lucky he did not have a brain drain against Leeds and we WON a point.
Cabellos another mediocre player shining once every 8-10 matches, there is a reason for RM letting him off for another season.
Chelsea rejects never add value – ask Gallas, Chek, Luiz and now Willian. Who’s next ? Waste of money and player spot hiring them.
Go back to the basics, hire bright fearless skilled young men and dump big name signings. Ask any sane person who would he prefer Martinelli or Willian., Saka or Pepe, Elneny or Xhaka. The likes of Boateng, Erickson, etc are not going to make you title contenders.
The out of position myth and criticism on work rate are quite valid. Hope Auba buckles down and bounce back stronger
It gets a little bit harder to play on the wings the older you grow. It makes sense if Aubameyang’s productivity drops in the next few seasons on left. Putting in a defensive shift on the wings is not going to be easy for a thirty year old…
What I would like to see is someone with legs and pressing play just behind Auba. I think Ceballos or Willock or even Martinelli come to think of it could play that role. Then play Saka, Willian and Martinelli when he arrives consistently on his side.