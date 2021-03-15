Is Aubameyang’s Arsenal future in doubt? (Opinion)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dropped from the starting line-up for this weekend’s North London Derby victory over Tottenham, but could his Arsenal future now be in doubt?

The striker was supposedly in line to start the clash before turning up late on matchday, before finding himself benched.

Arsenal went on to win 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium without Aubz touching pitch, before he was later reported by The Athletic to have left the stadium whilst the post-match interviews and the team’s warm downs were taking place.

Taking into account that PEA is the club captain, and a leading member of the playing staff, this isn’t the sort of reaction you would want to what appears to have been a warranted punishment, while the star has previously been warned about his antics off the playing field.

Aubz was investigated after a video of him recently getting a tattoo was posted on social media, an incident which happened whilst tattoo parlours had been forced to close because of Coronavirus protocols, but before that he was give special leave to go and visit his mother who was poorly.

That leave did appear to give him a new lease of life as he returned to form after months of struggles on the pitch, but his happiness could well be in doubt after the latest conflict with the boss.

Arsenal showed that they have what it takes to win without him, but it is no secret that he is amongst our most important players, and we will likely need him if we are to push for a place in Europe for next season, either through the league or Europa League.

Should Arsenal fans be worried of the aftermath of Arteta’s actions and the player’s reaction?

Patrick