Is Aubameyang’s Arsenal future in doubt? (Opinion)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dropped from the starting line-up for this weekend’s North London Derby victory over Tottenham, but could his Arsenal future now be in doubt?
The striker was supposedly in line to start the clash before turning up late on matchday, before finding himself benched.
Arsenal went on to win 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium without Aubz touching pitch, before he was later reported by The Athletic to have left the stadium whilst the post-match interviews and the team’s warm downs were taking place.
Taking into account that PEA is the club captain, and a leading member of the playing staff, this isn’t the sort of reaction you would want to what appears to have been a warranted punishment, while the star has previously been warned about his antics off the playing field.
Aubz was investigated after a video of him recently getting a tattoo was posted on social media, an incident which happened whilst tattoo parlours had been forced to close because of Coronavirus protocols, but before that he was give special leave to go and visit his mother who was poorly.
That leave did appear to give him a new lease of life as he returned to form after months of struggles on the pitch, but his happiness could well be in doubt after the latest conflict with the boss.
Arsenal showed that they have what it takes to win without him, but it is no secret that he is amongst our most important players, and we will likely need him if we are to push for a place in Europe for next season, either through the league or Europa League.
Should Arsenal fans be worried of the aftermath of Arteta’s actions and the player’s reaction?
Patrick
The incident is unlikely to lead to Auba being transfer listed, but it does raise the prospect of him losing the Captancy,a position for which he is not suited in any case in my opinion.
No no no no no no no it is not… Reporters and writers like will make this worse.
All the Athletic spoke about was hhis punishment and the reason and his reaction. No single thing about stirring up doubts regarding his future. Now you guys are writing this. Do you know how many players get disciplined by their club and both parties move on with it?
Was this article necessary at all? Do we need this sorta air among the fanbase now? It’s not that deep, move on with it and drop this silly talk
Eddie, this article is typical of GoonerP, he’s always looking for controversy and to stir things up.
I would say Move him on ,let the younger guys get game time ,we didn’t miss him yesterday . But his wages will be a problem so can’t see
He’s been brilliant for us but this season he seems to be struggling .
Regarding the captancy I would give it to Luiz anyway ,not sure why he was made captain in the first place
I agree with you about Luiz. Plenty of time ahead for the likes of Tierney
That z to teach other players that no one z abov club bt he z a good captan so i expect him 2 tun up postively next time
No. Please stop spreading negativity, because we’re still in the crucial phase of this season
If you’re truly an Arsenal fan, you wouldn’t want to add fuel to the fire
Oh come on!!! The matter has been dealt with and Auba is available for selection on Thursday. End of.
There’s no need of argument about this issue…. Aubamayang has realized his mistakes. He should lead by example. Arteta did this to avoid problem in the dressing room.
Up Gunners