Is Balogun ruining his image with Arsenal fans?

Is Balogun Ruining His Image? By Dan Smith
Some gooners have translated Folarin Balogun’s social media activity this week as the latest sign he won’t be signing a new contract. The striker has removed any mention of Arsenal off his Instagram account.
He also recently decided straight after a Gunners defeat would be a timely moment to post a video of him scoring. It’s believed his manager read this a certain way which has led to training with the first team stopped.
Sending cryptic messages on the internet is not the most mature response to not being in the first team – but we are talking about a 19-year-old.
It suggests the teenager is be being poorly advised, with Arteta hinting in the past it’s not necessarily the player who is the stumbling block in negotiations.
It seems strange that at a time where both Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are up for sale this summer, Balogun seems further away from signing a new deal than ever before.
Reports have always stressed the issue between all parties is not a financial problem, more the striker wanting to know there is a realistic chance of playing time. Well if Eddie and/or Laca were to depart that’s your pathway right there.
If that’s not enough assistance for the youngster then I agree with the club’s stance. Unless we have the next Messi in your academy, zero kids should expect any kind of guarantee.
There’s a famous story of us missing out on a certain Ibrahimović because Arsene Wenger didn’t like the attitude of the youthful Swede who refused a trial. That’s the exception to the rule.
It’s good that any player has self-belief, but you can’t expect promises based on your record in Under 23 football.
On this occasion, we have to trust the manager. It’s not like Arteta (or Arsenal themselves) are shy in giving youngsters a chance. If Saka and Smith Rowe were trusted to start in the Premiership, why wouldn’t Balogun be?
So, if we know a manager is open to playing you however old you are, clearly all the reports are high on the player and clearly there is room for him in the squad, there must be another issue.
The danger is; has the young man been told by too many people how great he will be that it’s gone to his head?
This is why it’s so important a young man surrounds himself with the right people. In today’s era someone not even an adult can become rich before he’s even kicked a ball.
The best ever players in the world at the same age had self-belief but there is a difference between confidence and arrogance.
Arteta has shown right or wrong that he has an attention of detail when it comes to players and isn’t afraid to wash hands of individuals if he thinks they don’t match his expectations.
From day one our manager has spoken of the values of the club and how he won’t tolerate anyone who doesn’t follow his ethos.
While it would be wrong to write there has been any attitude problems, the forward is starting to create a reputation with our fan base which might come back to haunt him.
That’s what I mean by having the wrong people around him because I don’t think that was his intention.
I think his hope was that gooners would put pressure on the club to not let someone predicted to be a future star leave for nothing.
Fans though can see through this kind of thing.
At this point, he’s putting massive pressure on himself if he does start for us.
If he moved elsewhere, he puts a huge spotlight on himself given how he’s making such a noise.
He won’t be the first academy graduate who moves elsewhere for first team football but at this rate he’s raising expectation to an unreasonable level.
While they might criticise the club for letting again allowing a contract to be run down, very few would expect any club with serious ambition to be dictated to by a teenager.
If Arsenal have offered a fair salary and assured the player opportunities that should be enough.
Dan
Arteta keeps saying they have held very positive talks but still nothing signed by balogun i would be very surprised if he does sign a new contract espec after taking off all images of Arsenal from his account he should of got more first team game time and in my opinion he is better than Neketiah in every department so think he will go on to be a success whether he stays or goes somewhere else good luck to him either way!
Lol, he’s Better than Nketiah in every department? Did you watch Nketiah play for the U23 ? Just an innoc question though because I noticed a whole lot of fan keep jumping on the hype Balogun train just because it isn’t working for Nketiah.
I’m asking those who clearly watches both play football to come out and make their reasons known, not those who watched 15 minutes of Balogun Europa stint and YouTube goals.
Nketiah as an U23 player was a better player, dribbler, passer and striker. The boy was touted as the next Ian Wright, even Ian Wright himself personally became his mentor who was helping him grow as a player. Then he gets disrespect this way because Balogun is currently doing what he did for the U23? Lol.. I get the fact that destiny ain’t same, it didn’t work out for Nketiah doesn’t meant it won’t work out for Balogun, but the issue is writing off who Nketiah was as a player and saying he’s not good a bit or Balogun is better. What’s the proof that Balogun is better?
Have to agree eddie, while I don’t follow the u23s that closely, Eddie has a terrific goal record in the u23s (arsenal and england) better than baloguns if memory serves, plus we cant really make the comparison as people are judging eddie by first team performances and balogun by u23s which is a totally different kettle of fish, impossible comparison to make.
U23 form means little. You can look great there and struggle to make the step up and vice versa.
Only way to know is game time.
Think people are judging Balo for UEL games, not u23
He has played literally 61 minutes in the EL, so again to say he is better than eddie based on that is irrational.
Yes they’re judging by Flo’s U23 records and the few minutes he’s played in the Europa. Quick to accept Balogun because things are bad and Nketiah ain’t living up to expectations.
I’m not worried about losing Balogun one single bit
Come back SueP!! You are sorely missed 👊
She posted earlier on a vardy Article
Ahh amazing! Cheers dan for letting me know 👊 glad she is back 👌
I much agree! SueP is a fine person and intelligent fan whose regular wisdom has been sorely missed. I do hope she comes back!
Said so before, saying it again, he should be allowed to leave. Can’t have senior players trying to dictate deals in the past and an U23 player trying to dictate deals right now.
I’m someone who follows our U23 players a lot, some of you would know this to be a fact because I’ve always talked about the next big thing I’m seeing from the academy.. ( Roll back the Nelson vs Saka debate on here years ago).
While Balogun is good, there’s nothing he’s done that Nektiah didn’t do, also he’s not even half as good as Haaland.
There I said it, I watch both players. If Haaland was making demands about starting or leaving then I’d understand it but not Balogun.
Goodluck to the kid.
The U23 is a good spotlight, but the league is s different ball game. I’m not one of those who hype our academy players, the only one I ever hyped before he even got his chance was Saka.
Right now among all the academy players, people mention Azeez and others, the only player I’ll hype with the same energy I did Saka is Omari Hutchison. The rests are just there doing okay and good. Balogun isn’t helping himself, like you said, the pressure on him will be huge when he finally gets to start for a team. That may be good for him, but whatever happens, Good luck to the boy,
Agreed, because I also don’t see anything special in Balogun. His playing style and abilities seem similar to Afobe’s and Akpom’s to me
I think some fans think Balogun would rip other league apart like Donyell Malen, but EPL is more competitive than Eredivisie
Yes he plays somewhat like Akpom did.. Who can forget Akpom the next best striker we were meant to have after Henry and RVP.
People are riding the Balogun train like just because Nketiah keeps struggling to bring his performances to the senior team, over hyped Balogun too much that now he feels as though he’s the next Mbappe making demands
Arteta will rather play Willian and Xhaka regardless of their performances. Since his arrival, his interaction with youngsters has been very bad. He learnt that from Pep. We might lose Balogun, Seliba, Nelson, Maitland-Niles, Gouendouzi, and Martinelli. Arteta is destroying the team whilst his brigade is urging him to buy more players. Losing youngsters in order to buy old horses. Arteta is causing more harm than good to Arsenal
I agree with your thoughts in this matter Dan.The terms of the penultimate paragraph of your article sum up the situation in a nutshell.
A sound and thoughtful araticle DAN, AS SO VERY OFTEN BY YOU! Balogun does appear to have a swollen head, IMO, and his impatience is somewhat thwarted in reality by theregular inclusion of such as ESR and SAKA. Having a chIp on your shoulder does not go down well with most fans, esp those who have been many times around the block and have seen how impatient so many young people are today. We are supporters of the club and way above ANY individual , however talented or impatient that individual may appear.
That Balogun has not yet had a real chance in the Prem is, even to me , a little surprising. But being realistic enough to know the best and ONLY proper judge of this is the manager, as a fan of the club that this manager is employed by, I will obviously side with MA over ANY other single player and esp a young and clearly swollen headed one. Along with all Gooners I am entitled to my opinion.
BUT I AND MANY OTHER GOONERS ARE NOT FOOLISH ENOUGH TO THINK THAT THOSE OF US WHO HAVE NEVER BEEN EVEN ON THE EDGES OF PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL, KNOW BETTER THAN OUR OWN PROFESSIONAL MANAGER.
Because we do not!