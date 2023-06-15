Rumour: Is Bayern Munich defender Viggósdóttir off the cards for Arsenal Women? by Michelle

We asked on 6th June if Arsenal could reach a deal for Bayern Munich defender Viggósdóttir. In light of the recent departure of Brazil captain Rafaelle Souza, on the back of England captain Leah Williamson suffering an ACL injury in March, Arsenal are two world-class centre-backs down and most certainly in the market for a new one.

Arsenal were reported to have been in contact with Bayern Munich, who won the German Bundesliga Frauen 2022-23 season beating Wolfsburg – the same Wolfsburg who reached the Women’s Champions League Final against Barcelona, after beating our Gunners 5-4 on aggregate in the semi-final at a sold-out Emirates Stadium.

27 year old Viggósdóttir, who captains the Icelandic Women’s national team with over 100 caps for her country, was voted Icelandic Women’s Footballer of the Year in 2022, and looked like the perfect fit for Arsenal but she is contracted to Bayern Munich having signed for them in July 2021.

Today Tim Stillman of Arseblog News reported that Arsenal are close to signing a deal with Alessia Russo, but he also remarked (below) that Arsenal had a bid from a major European club rejected – could this be Bayern Munich for Viggósdóttir? Arsenal have also been linked to Benfica’s Cloe Lacasse, and Levante UD’s Paula Tomas & Tatiana Pinto..

“But it looks as though a deal is close (for Alessia Russo) and Arseblog News understands that the club (Arsenal) have also had a bid for another big player from a major European club rejected, which has yet to get into the press.”

We will just have to watch this space at the moment, and keep everything crossed that this summer transfer window is fruitful for Arsenal Women..

