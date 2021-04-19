Is Bellerin’s Arsenal career effectively finished?

Arteta clearly decided on Bellerin’s future a long time ago! by Shenel

For many seasons at Arsenal our main right back has always been Hector Bellerin, but ever since his injury and the Arteta takeover this no longer seems to be the case.

I always give praise where it is due and criticise where it is due as well, and I am sure Bellerin is the first person to sit up and admit his performances have not been the best since his return from injury. All players need consistency, so who can really blame him for the inconsistent performances if he is not getting the continuous playing time he needs to get back to what he once was.

We know a change was needed in the team, and Arteta has come in and done as much even though it has not always worked.

But Bellerin is still a quality player who, when given the chance, can really come good for the team, but he has clearly been overlooked by Arteta for whatever reason that is and I think it is clear to see that this season will unfortunately for Bellerin, be his last in an Arsenal shirt.

It would be a shame to see him leave as he has done well over the seasons but now that Arteta doesn’t see him as his first choice right back, well to be honest I don’t even think Arteta knows who his best first choice players are, but seeing as he is overlooking Bellerin as one of those main first choice players, and seeing that he is close to the exit door, if reports from Italian Journalist Fabrizio Romano are to be believed, then we will just have to get used to life without Bellerin.

And if it really is going to be his last season at Arsenal, then I wish him all the best of luck in whatever his next chapter may be because let’s not forget, he is human and deserves to continue doing what he loves, even if it is no longer in an Arsenal shirt.

But who will Arteta get to replace him?

Shenel Osman