Is Ben White just another Arsenal starter that needs a break?

Following the return of William Saliba, Ben White’s versatility saw him move to right back. At first, he thrived at right back. However, he has received a great deal of criticism in recent days.

His form appears to have dipped since the World Cup, and he was fully exposed in Arsenal’s last two Premier League games against Manchester United and Everton. White has failed to shine as brightly as he did before the World Cup break in these two games, prompting calls for him to be benched.

Kevin Campbell, unlike many others who have criticised the Arsenal defender, believes White is being unfairly criticised and that people should give him a break.

“We’re going through a sticky patch right now. Let me just say, everybody won’t play well all season, it’s impossible.

“Impossible, so Ben White has been incredible for the first part of the season; his level has dropped a little bit, it happens, that’s why we have a squad, that’s why you mix and match your squad,” Campbell said to the Highbury squad.

Following Campbell’s assertions and all of the talk about White, one might wonder what Arteta would do to get White back to his best. He may need a break, but there is no denying how brilliant he has been playing in a position other than his traditional position.

Is it time for Arteta to start doing some serious rotation?

Daniel O

