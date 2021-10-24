Is Ben White Arsenal’s new David Luiz? (Opinion)

Ben White has quickly established himself as a regular at the heart of the Arsenal defence, but does he bear resemblances with David Luiz?

The Brazilian left the club this summer at the end of his previous contract, eventually agreeing to return to his homeland after failing to find a European challenge that enticed him.

During his time in north London however, he was somewhat of a Jekyll and Hyde type, seeming to be be the hero or villain in the side for spells.

Luiz was known for some major errors, with his mistakes proving costly on a number of occasions, while his role in the side continued to be an important one, with his ability to help us transition from defence into attack at speed, with his eye for a long pass amongst the best I’ve seen.

Ben White has now taken his role at RCB after his move from Brighton this summer, and I can already sense that he is another risk-taker who could quickly come under scrutiny.

While his performance against Brentford on his debut was one to be forgotten, it was more his strength and aerial prowess that was in question, but while he was in top form this weekend, he did show is willingness to carry the ball well out of position, and while he got away with it this time around, he may not be so lucky another time.

Was White signed to take those risks and prove to be the first point of attack? Do we need more or less risks taken from defence? Can you see any other similarities between him and Luiz?

Patrick