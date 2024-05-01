Is Ben White Arsenal’s secret weapon at set-pieces?

Is Ben White Arsenals secret weapon?

This season has been a consistent one for Ben White at right-back, especially since the warm weather trip to Dubai in the winter break. He’s managed to look better and better every time he puts on an Arsenal shirt. For a player who I think is fiercely underestimated, he has really impressed me and many others this season.

Ben White isn’t the first name that springs to your head when thinking about how Arsenal have become such a formidable force this season, but when you sit back and analyse the season, his form and consistency have been a huge asset for the club this season, playing a huge 47 games in all competitions this season, he’s been a vital part of our backline.

Picking up 4 goals and 5 assists so far this season, his output has improved a lot, and he just seems to be getting better as the games go on. I’m not sure if it’s down to Arteta and his coaching staff or the work he does himself behind the scenes, but whatever he’s been doing this season, it’s been working.

On set piece corners, White can be a menace. It’s got a lot of awareness of what’s going on around him and I’m not sure if it’s something that the set piece specialist have been working on with him but he looks like our secret weapon when it comes to these set piece chances. What he does off the ball is very smart, he gets up to a lot of antics in the box and manages to outsmart and distract the opposition players so he can create more chances.

Defensively this season, he’s been unreal. He shows up for every game and puts everything he has on the pitch, not matter who the opposition is, he seems to take everything seriously and looks to be a true professional.

Earning a new long term contract not so long ago, was completely deserved and clearly shows the level of trust Arteta has in the defender. I wondered for a while what Arteta would plan to do concerning White but it’s obvious that he recognizes the value in the defender and is planning for a future with him at the club.

It’s hard to pinpoint anywhere White has gone wrong this season, yes there have been odd mistakes and what not, but that’s all part of football and considering how much he continues to improve and make this squad better, I for one, can’t wait to see what more we get from him in the near future.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae