Is Ben White losing his place in the Arsenal team?

When you face your toughest opponents in decades, fielding your best players becomes essential. This was the case for Arsenal last night as the Gunners clashed with Real Madrid, one of the biggest clubs in European football history.

Madrid arrived in London full of confidence, aware that most of the footballing world considered them the favourites to win the game. The Spanish giants, boasting a wealth of experience and success, were widely tipped to secure a victory. However, Arsenal defied expectations, making the most of their underdog status and defeating the Spanish side with a commanding 3-0 scoreline.

This remarkable result has given Arsenal a massive chance to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League, but fans were left surprised by the omission of Ben White from the starting lineup. With Gabriel Magalhães injured, many expected White to slot into the defence, but Mikel Arteta opted instead for Jakub Kiwior in central defence, while Jurrien Timber was placed at right-back.

Both Kiwior and Timber performed admirably against such a formidable opponent, with their strong defensive displays helping Arsenal secure a memorable victory. A report from Football Insider suggests that White’s omission could be a clear indication that he is losing relevance in Arteta’s plans.

While it’s important to remember that it is just one game, and we may be reading too much into it, the fact that White started such a crucial match on the bench is noteworthy. Given the significance of this fixture, it is surprising that White wasn’t included from the outset, especially with the absence of Gabriel.

White remains an important player for Arsenal, and his contributions to the team cannot be underestimated. However, he would likely acknowledge that there is now serious competition for places at the club. With the rise of other players and the depth in the squad, his role is no longer as secure as it once was. As Arsenal push for further success, Arteta will have tough decisions to make in the coming months, and every player will need to continue proving their worth.