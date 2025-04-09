Is Ben White losing his place in the Arsenal team?

When you face your toughest opponents in decades, fielding your best players becomes essential. This was the case for Arsenal last night as the Gunners clashed with Real Madrid, one of the biggest clubs in European football history.
Madrid arrived in London full of confidence, aware that most of the footballing world considered them the favourites to win the game. The Spanish giants, boasting a wealth of experience and success, were widely tipped to secure a victory. However, Arsenal defied expectations, making the most of their underdog status and defeating the Spanish side with a commanding 3-0 scoreline.
This remarkable result has given Arsenal a massive chance to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League, but fans were left surprised by the omission of Ben White from the starting lineup. With Gabriel Magalhães injured, many expected White to slot into the defence, but Mikel Arteta opted instead for Jakub Kiwior in central defence, while Jurrien Timber was placed at right-back.
Both Kiwior and Timber performed admirably against such a formidable opponent, with their strong defensive displays helping Arsenal secure a memorable victory. A report from Football Insider suggests that White’s omission could be a clear indication that he is losing relevance in Arteta’s plans.
While it’s important to remember that it is just one game, and we may be reading too much into it, the fact that White started such a crucial match on the bench is noteworthy. Given the significance of this fixture, it is surprising that White wasn’t included from the outset, especially with the absence of Gabriel.
White remains an important player for Arsenal, and his contributions to the team cannot be underestimated. However, he would likely acknowledge that there is now serious competition for places at the club. With the rise of other players and the depth in the squad, his role is no longer as secure as it once was. As Arsenal push for further success, Arteta will have tough decisions to make in the coming months, and every player will need to continue proving their worth.
Well, I am not surprised .. but it’s probably more about White not having reached peak fitness levels after his long lay off.
White is a valued member of the team and will play himself back into the team.
With Timber playing so well presently, (he was outstanding last night) he’s difficult to shift at present but we’ve seen White come on from the bench to replace him recently too which adds something Timber doesn’t have and that’s the overlap combination play with Saka and Ødegaard. I’m sure we will be seeing both of them in most games because of this. The same with Nwaneri who you might think has lost his place now, but he’s a more than able in game replacement for Saka. I’m sure more subs will be seen coming on in future.
I agree with both comments above.
After the length of lay-off that White has had, and the fact that I read he had strapping on his leg the other day, I am not surprised he didn’t feature. I rate White very highly and his rapport on the right with Odegaard and Saka made Arsenal formidable.
My stance has been that not having any degree of a settled side has shown that versatility is an important ingredient. It is a testament to the squad that we are still in a decent position above Forest and have everything to play for next week against RM, with the hope/prospect of getting to the semi final of the CL and perhaps beyond that to the final.
We all know that rotation is an important feature of keeping the team engaged, fresh and hopefully less likely to be injured. AND being better placed to feature in domestic cups rather than go out with a whimper in the 3rd round
Not an issue, not a problem.
White is still playing his way back to form and fitness, and Timber won’t be dropped while he is producing.
White can rotate with Timber and Saliba at CB, no problem here nothing to see.
Spot on Durand.We need players on the bench who will not weaken the side when they are brought on.Saliba cannot start every game, and in Timber and White we have quality replacements .Unfortunately, Tomi and Calafiori are both injury prone and if Kwior moves on for more game time elsewhere,which seems likely, we may have to bring in another left sided defender such as Hato of Ajax to provide quality cover for Gabriel as well as the left back position.
What place? White was NEVER bought as a RB, that evolved but Arteta never planned to keep him there. White is versatile, he can play varying positions. I don’t know his best place but he has to earn his place back now. Hi isn’t fit and he probably, for the time being be a squad player. Rather than a shoe in.
Not Hi isn’t fit. He isn’t fit.
This is always our problem. you want a good 2nd 11 for each position and you’re already edging on Ben white and Timber. everyone deserve a playing time,,,Timber is in good form and Ben white just back from injury.,,so what’s the analysis about.?
I agree with the consensus that White is still working his way back to fitness. He has definite competition with Timber but that is the depth and quality we need throughout the squad.