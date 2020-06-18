Is Bernd Leno given enough credit at Arsenal?

Arsenal lost 3-0 to Manchester City on their return to Premier League football last night but it could have been a lot worse if not for the heroics of Bernd Leno.
The Gunners had a grip on the game until two costly mistakes from David Luiz changed the course of the game.
As embarrassing as the scoreline may sound to someone who didn’t watch the game, it really could have been worse if Arsenal didn’t have Leno in goal.
The club posted a clip of the German’s saves in that game after the match and it was obvious to see that if he wasn’t in our goal, we would have conceded even more goals.
Goalkeepers rarely earn praise for their contributions to their team if they don’t keep clean sheets and that has probably taken some praise off Leno too.
The German has not been fortunate enough to have good defenders in front of him for much of this season as Arsenal struggles to get the best out of their defenders. However, he has still kept seven clean sheets in the Premier League.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang understandably gets most of the attention as goals win games and the Gabon star scores most of them for the Gunners.
However, without Leno between the sticks, I think that Aubameyang’s goals would have counted for less because our poor defence would have given us a serious negative goal difference.
Leno won’t be leaving us soon, but I think the German has done enough to deserve a better defence in front of him and more recognition for his efforts.
I said from the day we signed him we have just bought a quality keeper when a lot of people especially on here were saying he isn’t good enough to be our number one! I don’t think he gets anywhere near the credit he deserves.. he’s a top drawer keeper and yes he does make mistakes but who doesn’t! Chelsea paid 70 mil for Kepa we paid 19.5 million for Leno enough said!
What an absolute steal! He really has been superb… gotta feel for him though, having that horror show in front of him
They would make Jan Oblak look like Manuel Almunia 😂😂
🤣 you’re not wrong!!
I would settle for signing a premier League proven defender someone like Lewis Dunk or Shane Duffy play alongside William Saliba no more Chelsea junk Sue 🤦♂️
Hear hear! First Cech, then Luiz, can’t stomach anymore of their has-beens!
Or Mings 🙂
I wouldn’t want Nathan Ake either Sue I would prefer a well built tall CB 👊 I would definitely look at RB too in the transfer window I think we can do better than Bellerin and a complete midfield clear out nobody in there is good enough 🙄
Mings is tall and well built 🙂
The truth is that we competed for around 20-25 mins before City got their rhythm and started dominating. Clown Luiz was not sent off til his second laughable error some half hour after we lost any so called “grip” we ever had. What REALLY cost us happened 13 long years ago – the day David Dein left and when Kroenke took over soon after. THAT is the real truth!
You’re right Admin Martin, he deserves a better defence in front of him. I would not be surprised if he is called up by Germany in the next year or two or that Bayern starts showing an interest.
He said Bayern’s superiority in the Bundesliga is ‘boring and sad’… So maybe we can count them out for now 😂