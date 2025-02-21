Is Bukayo Saka also out of contention for the rest of the season?

Arsenal fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of Bukayo Saka to the pitch and were pleased to learn that he was part of the group that travelled to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp. Saka has been an integral part of the Gunners’ attack for several seasons, and his absence has been keenly felt. Whenever he has been fit and available, Saka has consistently delivered top performances, making him one of the most reliable players in the squad.

For years, Saka has been Arsenal’s main attacking threat, and there is no doubt that his presence on the pitch significantly strengthens the team. Even as the club performs well in his absence, there is a general belief that things would improve further with Saka back in the fold. His creativity, vision, and ability to score crucial goals have made him indispensable to the team’s success.

Despite his determination to recover and be available for selection again, there are concerns that he may not return to the squad until the very end of the season. According to Football Insider, Saka is expected to feature in just the last few games of the term, meaning his time on the treatment table could stretch for several more weeks.

This is a significant blow for Arsenal, as Saka is undoubtedly one of the club’s best players. His absence leaves a gap that will be difficult to fill, and the team must focus on achieving success in his absence. With the business end of the season approaching, Arsenal will need to find ways to win matches and maintain their position without one of their key men.

While the Gunners will be hoping for Saka’s swift recovery, they must also be prepared for the possibility of continuing without him for some time. This will test the depth of their squad and the ability of other players to step up and contribute in crucial moments.