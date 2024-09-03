Is Bukayo Saka being underpaid by Arsenal after Sterling arrival?

Arsenal pays some of the highest wages in the Premier League, with most of its key players currently earning competitive salaries.

Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard, for instance, earn more than £200k per week and are among the club’s highest earners.

There was a time when Arsenal couldn’t offer competitive wages, leading many of their stars to join clubs like Chelsea and Manchester City.

That is changing now, with Mikel Arteta’s side attracting players to London with some of the most competitive wage packages available in Europe.

Kai Havertz was Arsenal’s top earner when he joined the club last season, with the German making £280k per week.

However, Raheem Sterling’s arrival has pushed Havertz to the second-highest earner spot, as the Chelsea loanee is earning £325k per week, though Chelsea reportedly covers more than half of that while he remains on loan at the Emirates.

Gabriel Jesus, Declan Rice, and Thomas Partey are three other players who earn more than Bukayo Saka.

Although Saka is Arsenal’s star player, a report in The Sun reveals he earns £195k per week, making him the seventh highest-paid player at the club.

Considering his importance to the team and his growing reputation, he is arguably being underpaid by Arsenal.

Saka is just 22, and this will not be his last contract at the club, so he still has the chance to become our top earner.

