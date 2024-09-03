Is Bukayo Saka being underpaid by Arsenal after Sterling arrival?

Arsenal pays some of the highest wages in the Premier League, with most of its key players currently earning competitive salaries.
Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard, for instance, earn more than £200k per week and are among the club’s highest earners.
There was a time when Arsenal couldn’t offer competitive wages, leading many of their stars to join clubs like Chelsea and Manchester City.
That is changing now, with Mikel Arteta’s side attracting players to London with some of the most competitive wage packages available in Europe.
Kai Havertz was Arsenal’s top earner when he joined the club last season, with the German making £280k per week.
However, Raheem Sterling’s arrival has pushed Havertz to the second-highest earner spot, as the Chelsea loanee is earning £325k per week, though Chelsea reportedly covers more than half of that while he remains on loan at the Emirates.
Gabriel Jesus, Declan Rice, and Thomas Partey are three other players who earn more than Bukayo Saka.
Although Saka is Arsenal’s star player, a report in The Sun reveals he earns £195k per week, making him the seventh highest-paid player at the club.
Considering his importance to the team and his growing reputation, he is arguably being underpaid by Arsenal.
Saka is just 22, and this will not be his last contract at the club, so he still has the chance to become our top earner.
As captain I suppose Ødegaard commands more. But Saka, Rice & Saliba were our best performers last year and should probably get the same.
Sterling is living on past glories, but he will hopefully be worth every penny.
Surely our first choice eleven should be the top earners?
Truly, Saka is our Hale end star player at 22. It’s important to incentivise him. He could move into 200k a week now and 250k a week by next contract. It’s an incremental process as by ranking.
I have to laugh when money is talked about in football. I know that people will say of course Saka should get the same amount of money that the top players at Arsenal get.
But lets get real here, I don’t care what anyone says, footballers are grossly over paid for what they do. And I don’t care how good the player is, there isn’t a player who’s worth the obscene amount of money that they get.
And that includes the Messi’s and Ronaldo’s of this world. Now some people will say that I’m just jealous of what they get, but that’s not the case at all.
I just find it ludicrous, that in the football world there is billions of pounds floating in the football bubble, and then I look around and see the amount of people that are struggling in this country and in fact the world.
And then we get asked the question as to whether Saka is underpaid compared to Stirling.
Apparently Saka only earns (and I use that word loosely) £195k a week. I feel so sorry for him, he must really find it a struggle. I’m thinking of starting up a crowd fund for him.
Come on people get real.
👍
Now let’s not rock the boat ! Are you trying to sew dissatisfaction,Arsenal board decides in contractual negotiations what players will be paid.Sterling will be paid £175.000 by Arsenal,is pure fantasy. Chelsea will only pay £25.000 a week half sterlings base contract.He would only be on £50.000 without add ins.SoArsenal I think you,ll find will pay the other £25.000 plus his agreed add ons for wins goals etc.