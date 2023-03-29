Is Bukayo Saka just behind Haaland in the fight for the Balon d’Or?

The fresh blood being tipped as potential Balon d’Or winners include Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, but what about Arsenal’s star boy, Bukayo Saka?

Is it too soon to suggest Bukayo Saka for the Balon d’Or? (whisper to us in the comments section) Everyone’s response is valid, but I know many people who believe Saka will win the Balon d’Or one day, and William Gallas is one of them.

In reference to how good Saka has been for club and country, the ex-Arsenal star says that there aren’t many as good as Saka at his age, and that he will be in contention for the Balon d’Or sooner rather than later. “With the season that he is having now, I think he is maybe one of the best young players in the world,” Gallas told Genting Casino.

“You’ve got players that are a similar age who are also doing great things. Haaland is twenty two. I put him on the roof (laughs). I think you can put Saka just behind him. There are not too many players that are his age that are having a magnificent season.

“It’s good (Saka’s development). Every season he improves and takes his game to another level. I hope he is going to be one of the players that will challenge for the Balon d’Or in the future because he has the quality for it.”

Saka is having an amazing season for both club and country, but if he wants to be in the discussion for best player, he needs to start winning silverware. With no international competitions and Arsenal out of this season’s cup competition, the only silverware open for the 21-year-old is the Premier League, and winning it could bring the Hale End graduate one step closer to being dubbed the greatest.

