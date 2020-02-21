Bukayo Saka is having a solid season and the 18-year-old is set to get even better as the season climaxes.

He has been the main creative force for Arsenal in their last couple of games and he is sure to play an even more prominent role for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Is there a possibility that he can play his way into Gareth Southgate’s plan for the Euros?

England is currently blessed with some of the best players in the world and even Jadon Sancho struggled to get his time in the senior national team.

Southgate worked with most of England’s youth team before he became the manager of the Three Lions.

He has shown that he isn’t afraid to use young players who have proven themselves at the highest level, however, I think this summer would be too soon for Saka to earn an England callup.

There are a few English left-wingers currently as influential as Saka has been for Arsenal, yet I think it would be a step too soon for him to be involved with the English national team.

Saka has done enough to justify his selection if he eventually gets selected by Southgate, but I think he should be allowed to develop his game gradually and he shouldn’t be placed too much in the spotlight.

Of course, injuries and a drop in form of some players could see Saka drafted in and there is a long history of teenagers turning out for their country but in the big scheme of things, Saka remains relatively inexperienced.

An article from Ime