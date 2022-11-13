Is Bukayo Saka now being judged by a higher standard?

Bukayo Saka is now one of the most popular Premier League players and the attacker has shown he is worth the hype around his emergence.

He has developed from an academy player at Arsenal into one of the best players in the England squad for the World Cup in Qatar later this month.

Arsenal is currently at the top of the Premier League table and they also finished the Europa League group stage on top of their group.

Saka is an important contributor to both competitions and whenever he is on the pitch, we expect him to make things happen.

He was not his usual best as Arsenal beat Wolves yesterday and Alan Smith said on Sky Sports as quoted by HITC:

“Certainly not his best night. He has set such high standards.”

It now seems the youngster is being judged by a much higher standard because he has set them by his fine performances for Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is a world-class player now and he will always be judged by a much higher standard.

Against Wolves, he was not his usual best and it is normal that he is being asked to deliver more on the pitch.

Having played so many games, he needs some rest and we hope he returns from the World Cup, fit, fresh and ready to go.