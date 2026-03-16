Is Bukayo Saka suffering from too much coaching?

Bukayo Saka has struggled to reach his usual standards for much of this season, and the impressive performance of Max Dowman against Everton has prompted discussion about whether the Arsenal winger has been overcoached.

Saka has spent most of his professional career working under Mikel Arteta. The manager initially trusted him in a left back role before moving him further forward to play as a right winger. Once he began to excel in that attacking position, it quickly became his permanent role within the team.

For several seasons, Saka has been one of Arsenal’s most reliable performers. However, his form in recent months has not matched the high standards he previously set. His influence in matches has been reduced, and he has not contributed as consistently as many supporters have come to expect.

Dowman’s Display Sparks Debate

Arsenal’s strong squad depth has allowed the team to cope during periods when certain players have struggled for form. In recent weeks, the Gunners have relied heavily on that depth, and it has helped them continue producing positive results.

Dowman’s performance against Everton particularly caught the attention of observers. His energetic and fearless display reminded many supporters of the freedom and creativity that once defined Saka’s early appearances for the club.

Hutchison Questions Overcoaching

Despite his recent struggles, Saka remains one of Arsenal’s most important players. Nevertheless, some pundits have questioned whether the demands placed on him over the years may have affected his current form.

As reported by the Metro, Don Hutchison raised the possibility that Saka may have been overcoached during his development. He said:

‘Mikel Arteta said he had a gut feeling about Max Dowman and he’s basically saying he’s coached the life out of Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke and this kid hasn’t had any coaching yet so he just went out there and played.

‘Just on Bukayo Saka, he’s been out of form, and this kid at 24 has played over 300 games.

‘So you just start to wonder, with a few injuries along the way, is he feeling a little bit shattered or is it over coaching because Max Dowman came on and just lit up the place, he was magnificent.’

Although Saka remains one of England’s most talented players, his recent performances have appeared more restrained than in previous seasons. Watching Dowman’s carefree style in recent matches has reminded many fans of the freedom Saka once displayed on the pitch.

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