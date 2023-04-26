Is Bukayo Saka the only current Arsenal Player that is good enough for the Invincibles?

Bukayo Saka could be Arteta’s secret weapon to winning the 2022–23 Premier League title. Why so? As per Kolo Toure, the 21-year-old has special talent and can be compared to Thierry Henry in the Invincibles season or even Michael Jordan, two sporting legends whose teammates would look up to, to come up with some magic when something magical was needed.

Anyway, so what did the ex-Arsenal and Manchester City star say about Saka?

“It’s money time now,” said Toure on Four Four Two. “This is when Michael Jordan makes his money because he’s the one who will make the difference. They give him the ball when the pressure is on. This Arsenal team has Bukayo Saka. This boy has a special talent.”

Other than calling him a special talent, he was asked who of this Arsenal team would break into the Invincibles team. Likening him to Thierry Henry, he wasn’t shy, saying Saka was the only current Arsenal play he believes would have played in the Invincibles team:

“Obviously Saka,” Toure admitted. “Thierry Henry was special. He was always the guy who carried the team, who pushed us. In the dressing room at half-time he would come in and be kicking things, shouting. It was scary, but you could see this was a guy who is willing to do everything to win.

“Saka, he has passion, he has desire, he has technique, he has everything.. When a game is tight and I see one player willing to take the ball under pressure and make the difference, that is what we love. In the coming games, he has to show that age is nothing. It is about the talent.”

I guess the rallying cry for Arsenal players at the moment is who can step up and carry the team. Saka has been revolutionary this season. He has not only improved his numbers in front of goal, but he has continued to give leftbacks bad days at the office. If he and his teammates manage to win the league, there’ll be no stopping him from being seen as one of the best.

Sam P

