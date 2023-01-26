Is Caicedo going to be Arsenals new midfielder?

After White and Trossard, Arteta Will Finish His Brighton Raid With A Swoop For Premier League’s Next Big Thing

Arsenal completed the signing of wantaway Brighton forward Leandro Trossard last week. That deal has many Gooners ecstatic.

On Sunday, in Arsenal’s win over Manchester United, the 28-year-old displayed a flash of brilliance that justified Arsenal’s willingness to pay £27 million for him.

If you thought Arsenal’s business with Brighton was over, think again. Noting that they signed Ben White and then Trossard a few days ago, Fabrizio Romano reports that the Gunners are keeping a close eye on Brighton’s midfield powerhouse Moises Caicedo with a view to signing him.

On his Twitter handle, Romano wrote “Official. Moises Caicedo has picked Futbol Division as new agents — it’s now confirmed by agency statement.

“One to watch in the final days of Jan window — Brighton want to keep him, but Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal are well informed on Moises situation

“Moises Caicedo has already made his decision regarding his new agents — been told will be Manuel Sierra (Futbol Division) and Ali Barat, who already represent Hincapie from Bayer.”

Arsenal’s need for a dependable midfielder is well known. Many fans would be upset if the transfer window closed without a reliable central midfielder being signed. Caicedo is regarded as the Premier League’s next big thing in midfield. With his midfield. With his quality, skill, and age, he resembles an Arsenal player, but the question is whether Arsenal can afford him.

