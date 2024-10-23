Is Casey Stoney MBE still in the running to be Arsenal Women’s new head coach?

LEIGH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 29: Manager Casey Stoney of Manchester United Women watches the warm up ahead of the FA Women's Continental League Cup Semi-Final match between Manchester United Women and Chelsea FC Women at Leigh Sports Village on January 29, 2020 in Leigh, England. (Photo by Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

During this women’s international break, we may finally find out who will take over as the Arsenal Women’s head coach. Since Jonas Eidevall’s departure last week, his assistant Renee Slegers has been leading the Gunner women in an interim manager capacity.

Last week we were under the impression that Casey Stoney was not in the running for the Arsenal Women’s head coach job. BBC correspondent Emma Sanders was the one who revealed the ex-Manchester United boss wasn’t under consideration.

However, rumours suggest that Stoney, a former Gunner legend who was a part of Vic Akers’ renowned 2006-07 team, which achieved 22 wins in 22 league games, went undefeated, and also won the FA Cup and the Champions League, has been interviewed for the job.

🗣 Casey Stoney has Interviewed for the current Arsenal Women’s Manager position #ArsenalFanaticsNews pic.twitter.com/acbLaPR3aL — #ArsenalFanaticsNews (@Arsenal23Wenger) October 21, 2024

It will be intriguing to see if Stoney can persuade the decision-makers at Arsenal and be the one to replicate Vic Akers brilliance. The English coach has been coaching in the NWSL for the past few years; she departed from the UK in 2021 to join the NWSL team San Diego Wave, where she achieved success, only to face dismissal this year due to a sudden decline in her team’s performance.

Don’t you think, with Stoney at the helm, that it could pave the way to convincing top NWSL stars like San Diego Wave’s Naomi Girma to finally move to Arsenal Women too?

What do you think of Casey Stoney being appointed as Arsenal Women’s new head coach Gooners?

Michelle M

