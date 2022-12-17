Could this Chelsea star be Arsenal’s Plan B if bid for Mudryk fails?

I think that Mikel Arteta has made it clear that Arsenal will be looking for reinforcements in January to continue their assault on the League title, and there could be even two or three new arrivals.

We are all hoping to see the Ukranian sensation Mykhalo Mudryk arrive of course, but with the reports that Shakhtar are looking for 100 million euros, and the fact that other top Premier League sides (like Chelsea) could also be involved in the chase with better offers than we could manage, it would make sense for the Gunners to be considering other, maybe cheaper, alternatives.

We would also have to factor in Mudryks wages on top of the new contracts for Saka, Martinelli and Saliba as well of course.

So, there have been quite a few alternatives mentioned, with one of them being Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic, who performed very well for the USA at the World Cup.

We know the January window can be difficult, but it seems that Pulisic is keen to move on, and if Chelsea beat us to Mudryk then he will definitely be surplus to requirements at the Bridge.

Before the World Cup Pulisic had only made 4 appearances for the Blues, and with Potter wanting to bring in his own players there are sure to be exits as well.

Pulisic is now back from captaing the USA in Qatar, and had this to say when asked about possible movement in the New Year.

Speaking on the Indirect Podcast, Pulisic said: “Right now I’m absolutely back at Chelsea and focused and ready to finish the season, but you know how things work in football.

“Things change quickly and anything can happen. At the moment I am just pushing myself in training and working at Chelsea because that’s where I am right now.”

It seems Pulisic has been around for years, but he is still only 24 years old, and I am sure that Arteta could improve him even further at Arsenal.

Would you take Pulisic if we missed out on Mudryk?