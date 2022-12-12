Is Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic the best option for Arsenal in January?

There have been hundreds of rumours about who should be Arsenal’s best targets in the January transfer window, especially since we heard the news about Gabriel Jesus’ injury, and although every Arsenal fan (and Mikel Arteta) would love to see Mykhalo Mudryk in the Gunners squad, the Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit thinks that Arsenal have other cheaper options that may be just as useful if Mudryk is unobtainable.

“You could see with Pulisic like he was playing with revenge at the World Cup,” Petit told BoyleSports. “He was so good for the USA and he deserves to play regularly at another club.

“I think he’s the exact kind of player that Arsenal need. Now that Gabriel Jesus is out I think he’d be a great option. Just like Hakim Ziyech, you can see his head is not with Chelsea right now and seeing them both miserable – they don’t deserve it.”

Petit mentioned other options, but he made it clear which one was his preferred option. “They need reinforcements in the transfer market. There was talk about Goncalo Ramos and although he scored a hat-trick against Switzerland, I think it’s too early. He didn’t have any impact against Morocco. No headers, no runs, no hold up.

“Zaha from Palace, Saint-Maximin from Newcastle or Pulisic from Chelsea would be my three they should target. Pulisic will fit perfectly with what Arteta wants, he loves playing one-touch football with good movement and he lives in London, so it will be an easy switch.”

Well the one thing that he says that convinces me we should go for Pulisic is that there would be zero need for any settling in period, which is extremely important in the middle of the season.

And from what I have seen at the World Cup he is an excellent player, which helps.

What do you think? Would Pulisic be a great addition to the Arsenal sqaud?

Darren N

