Is Daniel Ek gathering the Arsenal fans’ Dream Team?

Who Is Daniel Ek? By Dan

So is Daniel Ek genuinely interested in buying Arsenal or is this just a publicity stunt?

Okay Spotify has 155 million paying subscribers.

While though a week ago you may have heard of the streaming service, how many of you knew the name of the founder of the company.

Since Friday though Daniel EK has been in the headlines for claiming if Stan Kroenke wanted to sell, he would put his ‘hat in the ring’.

Most people serious about a deal worth billions tend not to announce it on Twitter, leading some to assume this is a PR stunt.

The business he created in 2006 is now valued at 8 billion so the Swede isn’t desperate for attention. Yet free publicity is free publicity, and it worked in terms of reminding me that I had not updated my card details on my Spotify account.

Is it a coincidence that the same time Mr EK is being presented as the Gunners saviour, he’s increasing the price of the Premium Family Package? What better way to hide negative headlines of hiking up costs during a pandemic, then by flirting with a football club.

I feel more confident he’s genuine with his intentions with the rumours that three Arsenal legends could be part of the consortium. As I write this Henry, Viera and Bergkamp have not denied the speculation.

Very similar to how Mark Zuckerberg created Facebook, Ek became a young entrepreneur by independently making his own business, involving his fellow students.

The 38-year-old also created the company Advertigo which he sold to Trade Doubler, and was a big part of the auction company Trader which was acquired by eBay. He’s also had CEO roles for U Torrent and Stardoll

As you can see his skills exist in the world of creating and marketing online and developing software. Nothing in his portfolio is from any kind of entertainment genre.

His national press do insist though that his fandom for the Gunners is very real, influenced by watching Anders Limpar at Highbury.

Ek’s net worth is estimated at 4.7 billion, half of Arsenal’s valuation.

He could always put his hand in the cookie jar and take money out of Spotify’s 7.88 billion revenue. In terms of business partners, picking three of the greatest players in our history would be a master stroke. He provides the majority of the funding while surrounding himself with football people.

How often do we talk about owners from abroad out of touch with the sport?

If he wanted too, Mr EK could stay in Sweden and leave the day to day running not just to players who understand the highest level, but who love the badge and understand the football that is part of our ethos

Bergkamp hinted during lockdown his family are ready to move back to London. Henry is living back in the UK. So the two men with statues outside the Emirates are well placed to take over, while EK and Viera can zoom call.)

Kroenke doesn’t need to sell. At 73, he’s never sold one of franchises and is not going to change his business model at this point in his life.

As noble as our protest was on Friday, I don’t think our owner was watching it. He’s already planned that we will be his sons inheritance, Josh Kroenke’s apprenticeship.

Still, a Gooner can dream right?

Be kind in the comments

Dan