Is Daniel Ek gathering the Arsenal fans’ Dream Team?

Who Is Daniel Ek? By Dan
So is Daniel Ek genuinely interested in buying Arsenal or is this just a publicity stunt?
Okay Spotify has 155 million paying subscribers.
While though a week ago you may have heard of the streaming service, how many of you knew the name of the founder of the company.
Since Friday though Daniel EK has been in the headlines for claiming if Stan Kroenke wanted to sell, he would put his ‘hat in the ring’.
Most people serious about a deal worth billions tend not to announce it on Twitter, leading some to assume this is a PR stunt.
The business he created in 2006 is now valued at 8 billion so the Swede isn’t desperate for attention. Yet free publicity is free publicity, and it worked in terms of reminding me that I had not updated my card details on my Spotify account.
Is it a coincidence that the same time Mr EK is being presented as the Gunners saviour, he’s increasing the price of the Premium Family Package? What better way to hide negative headlines of hiking up costs during a pandemic, then by flirting with a football club.
I feel more confident he’s genuine with his intentions with the rumours that three Arsenal legends could be part of the consortium. As I write this Henry, Viera and Bergkamp have not denied the speculation.
Very similar to how Mark Zuckerberg created Facebook, Ek became a young entrepreneur by independently making his own business, involving his fellow students.
The 38-year-old also created the company Advertigo which he sold to Trade Doubler, and was a big part of the auction company Trader which was acquired by eBay. He’s also had CEO roles for U Torrent and Stardoll
As you can see his skills exist in the world of creating and marketing online and developing software. Nothing in his portfolio is from any kind of entertainment genre.
His national press do insist though that his fandom for the Gunners is very real, influenced by watching Anders Limpar at Highbury.
Ek’s net worth is estimated at 4.7 billion, half of Arsenal’s valuation.
He could always put his hand in the cookie jar and take money out of Spotify’s 7.88 billion revenue. In terms of business partners, picking three of the greatest players in our history would be a master stroke. He provides the majority of the funding while surrounding himself with football people.
How often do we talk about owners from abroad out of touch with the sport?
If he wanted too, Mr EK could stay in Sweden and leave the day to day running not just to players who understand the highest level, but who love the badge and understand the football that is part of our ethos
Bergkamp hinted during lockdown his family are ready to move back to London. Henry is living back in the UK. So the two men with statues outside the Emirates are well placed to take over, while EK and Viera can zoom call.)
Kroenke doesn’t need to sell. At 73, he’s never sold one of franchises and is not going to change his business model at this point in his life.
As noble as our protest was on Friday, I don’t think our owner was watching it. He’s already planned that we will be his sons inheritance, Josh Kroenke’s apprenticeship.
Still, a Gooner can dream right?
Be kind in the comments
Dan
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
I would be very worried about Ek. If he is worth 4.7 billion because that is the way his 16% stake in Spotify is worth. Although according to my math and the latest closing price of Spotify his stake is worth $9 billion.
That is a very large amount of shares for him to sell in Spotify to finance his purchase price. I would think he would possibly be reluctant to sell more of his shares afterwards to support the club and buy the much needed new players. This would mean we replace one owner who wants Arsenal to run on a stand alone basis without “hand me outs” from the owner, by an other.
Not the way takeovers work. You don’t simply subtract the cost from a person’s net worth but buyers negotiate with a handful of lenders – banks and private investors. His net worth (and success of Spotify) is only relevant inasmuch as getting lenders on board and negotiating decent interest rates.
The product of those negotiations – whether part of his proposed business plan is to invest heavily or not – will determine transfer funds available. We simply don’t know enough to comment on that to speculate.
Spotify is losing money really fast and is expected to do so for several years.
Mr Kroenke will not sell until Arsenal is an established CL team as only then would he get a decent price. The club is worth at least 3 billion plus the new owner would have to take on 500m worth of debt including paying off the stadium until 2031. The fans will demand a 500 mill spend the first two seasons.
Unlikely to happen for several years at the earliest.
@Wyoming
RealTalk.
Ek does get a good bit of publicity out of the whole thing for his struggling company though…
Acquiring Arsenal at 2 billion will be a win-win solution for both Spotify and Arsenal. Spotify can get the Gooners as their new customers and Arsenal will benefit from Spotify’s subscription model
Spotify might not be as stable as the fossil fuel corporations. But I prefer Ek as the new sole owner of Arsenal, instead of the business oligarchs like Abramovich, Sheikh Mansour, MBS and Dangote
What’s astonishig with Arsenal fans is that they want money but refuses what brings money…..Super league was made to increase revenue of
clubs and yet they bemoan about it.
If you want money accept what goes with money