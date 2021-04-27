Is Daniel Ek trying to raise cash to buy Arsenal? Spotify increases their subscription prices

Days after Daniel Ek declared his intention to buy Arsenal from Stan Kroenke, Spotify has increased its subscription fee.

The co-founder of the music streaming service has become the latest billionaire who wants to rescue Arsenal from the Kroenke’s.

Some fans of the club have been protesting for the American to sell and leave their club over the last week.

The protests intensified after the club’s owner joined forces with 11 other European teams to form the European Super League.

The effort has failed after Arsenal and the other English teams withdrew from the agreement.

However, the club’s fans still won’t forgive the mistake made by their owners and want them to leave now.

Ek says he has been an Arsenal fan for a long time and would be willing to buy the club if Kroenke agrees to sell.

It seems he wants to raise money for the purchase from Spotify as Sun Sports reveals that the streaming service that he co-owns has now increased their subscription fees.

The report says Spotify’s Premium Family monthly price will rise from £14.99 to £16.99 after April 30.

The £2 increase might seem small, but collecting that amount from several million subscribers could help him in his bid to oust Kroenke.