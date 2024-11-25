Is Daphne van Domselaar your no. 1 Arsenal Women goalkeeper now?

Daphne van Domselaar is an exceptional player and goalkeeper. Game after game, the Dutch international continues to be a revelation in goal for Arsenal Women.

For some time, our Gunner women’s decision-makers were seeking to enhance their goalkeeping department. In the summer of 2023, they were keen on signing Mary Earps on a record deal. You must be aware Manchester United didn’t allow the Lionesses goalie to join Arsenal. Arsenal missed out on the goalkeeper they wanted because of that.

In the winter transfer window of 2024, many predicted that Arsenal Women would return to Earps, but they did not. In fact, it seemed that they had lost interest in the United shotstopper, instead shifting their focus to Aston Villa goalie Daphne van Domselaar.

In the summer, the North Londoners snubbed the chance to land 31-year-old Earps (who ended up moving to PSG) for 24-year-old Van Domselaar. So far, no one is complaining about that bold transfer decision. The Arsenal summer goalie recruit has proved she was worth every penny that was spent to get her on board.

Thursday night, it was her brilliance that saw Arsenal manage to beat Juventus 1-0 to book a spot in the UEFA Women’s Champions quarterfinals—she kept Arsenal in the game. Arsenal versus Juventus women Thursday night at the Emirates stadium could’ve looked very different if it wasn’t for Van Domselaar.

Under interim Arsenal manager Renee Slegers, she has now kept four clean sheets in her last five games, and she has also made some exceptional saves at crucial times. Her ball distribution also looks much better.

Deciding between Daphne and Manuela Zinsberger in terms of who was going to be Arsenal’s #1 was thought to be a tough decision to make, but now it is clear as day who Arsenal Women’s first choice goalkeeper should be.

What are your thoughts Gooners? Daphne van Domselaar?

COYGW!!

Danni P

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….