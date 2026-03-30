Is David Raya the best goalkeeper in England?

David Raya has secured back-to-back Golden Glove awards and remains on course to claim a third consecutive honour by the end of the current campaign. Despite his consistent performances, however, he has not been included among the top three goalkeepers in England by Mark Crossley.

The Arsenal goalkeeper has been a key figure for Arsenal, delivering reliable displays and playing a crucial role in the team’s success. His shot-stopping ability and composure have been instrumental as the Gunners continue to compete at the highest level.

Crossley’s goalkeeper rankings

Crossley, a former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper, instead named Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alisson Becker, and Jordan Pickford as his top three choices, as reported by Goal.

He said, “My favourite is Gianluigi Donnarumma and I’ve been saying it for ages from his Champions League exploits last year [at Paris Saint-Germain].”

Adding, “Same as Alisson as well and I like that type, so I’m going to go with Donnarumma. Alisson, very similar, fills the goal, big lad, very, very calm. I love to see a goalkeeper that doesn’t get flustered, even when he makes a mistake.

“So I went for him as my number two and I’ve gone with one of our own, Jordan Pickford, as number three simply because I love his distribution. He’s left footed, I was left footed, so I kind of like the left footed goalkeeper a lot and I think if you put the three together, you’ve got the ideal goalkeeper.”

Raya’s continued importance

Despite the omission, Raya is unlikely to be affected by the assessment, given his strong form in recent seasons and the fact that others have called him the best in the world. His performances have been vital to Arsenal, particularly during key moments in their pursuit of major honours.

The Spaniard has provided stability and assurance between the posts, contributing significantly to the team’s defensive record. As the season progresses, he will be aiming to maintain that level and secure another Golden Glove award, further underlining his value to the club.