Is Declan Rice Arteta’s best ever signing for Arsenal?

Last night we got to see Declan Rice wear the captain’s armband for England in what would have been a momentous achievement for the midfielder. Picking up his 50th cap for England against Belgium is massive not only for the player himself and his country but for Arsenal as well.

Rice has had a great career so far and being the star boy of West Ham for so long didn’t go unnoticed but when he signed for Arsenal I don’t think anyone realised how good he would actually be for the club. Having such a big price tag on his head was a bit worrying and for himself, the pressure would and has been on his shoulders but he’s dealt with it perfectly and has managed to settle into this Arteta system and Arsenal team better and faster than I’ve seen anyone do so in years.

It’s a lot to say but I think without him we wouldn’t be where were at right now and his signing has changed the way we’ve played and progressed through the season. When you look back to this time last season, we were beginning to struggle and needed someone in the middle of the pitch who had the type of skill and compose that Rice has.

He always seems like he’s got time and space to create and move the ball around and almost makes what he does look effortless. Captaining England is just another notch on his every growing belt and I can only see him getting better and better the more he plays at a club like Arsenal.

Rice is one of those players who could change the whole dynamic of a team for the better and with the right support, team mates and manager behind him, he looks unstoppable. It takes a lot for a player to cost as much as he did and not get criticized for it. There’s always media trying to create stories and bring players down but with Rice, we haven’t really seen any of that and that’s because he’s been worth every penny spent on him.

He will hopefully continue to grow and stay at the club for a long time, he seems to be a very loyal player and once he sinks his teeth into a club, doesn’t look likely to leave quickly. He could create a proper legacy at Arsenal and become one of the greats to ever play for the club. If we win the title this season, I think a lot of the credit has to go to him and how he’s been able to just jump straight into things and make himself and his squad better by just being around someone like him.

When asked about the his 50 caps for England by Ex-England midfield legend Frank Lampard after being gifted some special boots for the occasion Rice said this: “It is a massive achievement for me to reach this milestone. Those close to me, know how much playing for my country means, so to hit 50 caps is incredible. I am excited to wear my new boots on the field to celebrate the moment.”

