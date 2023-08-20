Is Declan Rice is going to play a more defensive role with Arsenal?

Declan Rice joined Arsenal a few weeks ago and has only been a Gunner for a short while, but even so, banter about him can’t seem to stop. But how could it stop? Considering that to be signed, the Gunners had to part with £105 million, a figure not many would have believed the club could openly pay until a year or so ago.
Many have been quick to analyse which role the Englishman could play for Arsenal. For weeks, it was believed he would be given an attacking midfielder role — specifically, a No. 8 role. In pre-season, even the Community Shield was tried out in that role.
However, in the 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest in the PL opener, the ex-West Ham star played the No. 6 role, in which he excelled. By now, Gooners may be confused about where we should expect to see Rice play more this season. Well, Gabby Agbonlahor, speaking about Rice at Arsenal, has claimed that he could be groomed as Arsenal’s No. 6 this season and could be limited to doing the defensive duties of the Arsenal midfield.
Gabby said on talkSPORT, “I think Declan Rice is going to have a key role, but more [in] breaking up the play, maybe not allowed to go forward as much in certain games. Especially as Thomas Partey has injury problems. A great signing.”
Such a role would not allow Rice to effectively use his attacking side of the game, which may make it hard for his impact to be seen.
However, Gabby adds that, contrary to what many expect, Rice won’t be the one to win Arsenal games, as he feels Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah, and Jesus’ goals would ne the decisive ones: “Listen, Declan Rice is an outstanding player [and] he will help that Arsenal side a lot. But I think that Arsenal are going to be helped out by the goals of [Bukayo] Saka, [Gabriel] Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, and [Eddie] Nketiah.”
Without scoring goals and producing assists week in and week out, will Rice’s impact at Arsenal be so well appreciated?
I think any fan who has been watching Arsenal in the last few seasons knows that Arteta appreciates versatility in his players. To that extent, I don’t think it matters much where Rice plays, as long as he helps the team achieve the ultimate objective of winning matches and playing good football. I personally believe that Rice can do well as a six or eight,depending on the opponent of the day,because he has the capability – I can see Arteta using him in both positions throughout the season.
“…which may make it hard for his impact to be seen” . This is a comment that would be made by a football fan who doesn’t appreciate and/or understand the importance of the defensive aspects of the game. There is a reason why defensive players have been going for premium money. A player like Casemiro went for over £60m despite being over 30. We’ve seen what it cost to sign Caicedo,Tchouameni,Lavia etc. Breaking of play to stop a counter attack is just as important as scoring a goal.Scoring goals wasn’t a big problem for us last season. Our main issue was conceding goals,particularly from counterattacks/transition plays-that is where Dec’s impact can be felt. He made the most interceptions by any player in Europe – this is going to be massive for us. I remember him stopping Bernado Silva in the Community Shield in one such transition play.
“Rice won’t be the one to win Arsenal games”. There’s one of those popular but incorrect statements that goals win you games. As I’ve already stated,defense wins you games just as much as the attack. It won’t matter one bit if Saka and the other attacking players score 1000 goals in a game if we end up conceding 1001. Now if you concede 999,you win the game- Rice helps you with that. Kante helps you with that. Rodri helps you with that. Casemiro helps you with that. There is a time Ngolo Kante was regarded as the best midfielder in the world yet he hardly recorded any goals or assists in that time. Ask yourself why.