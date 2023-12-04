Is Declan Rice nailed on to be Arsenal’s Player of the Season?

Mark Nobel says Rice is better than Tevez, Sheringham and Payet

West Ham legend Mark Nobel has recently come out saying he believes that Declan Rice is better than the like of Carlos Tevez, Teddy Sheringham and Dimitri Payet.

Speaking to TNT Sports, he came out and has said that Rice is probably the best player he’s had the privilege of playing with and thinks he’s better than some of the all time greats.

Rice has been outstanding since joining Arsenal from his boyhood club West Ham I the summer and for what at the time seemed like an insane amount of money to spend on a transfer, £105 Million now seems like a steal and worth every single penny we spent. Rice has brought a sense of calmness to the midfield and almost looks like he was born to play for Arsenal and for Mikel Arteta.

Rice himself has walked away with five different Man Of The Match awards in the Premier League this season after 14 games, that’s an unbelievable amount when you really think about it and they weren’t easy games either. Walking away MOTM against Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Chelsea, Brentford and Manchester City, in my opinion he has been our best player so far this season and without him, I feel like we wouldn’t have done as well as we have.

Mark Nobel when speaking to TNT about Rice’s great start to life at Arsenal and said this ““I’m not surprised to be honest. I think everyone knew to be honest, especially the players that played with him and the coaches that had him knew how good he was going to be”.

“They knew what a top player Arsenal were getting. I had a lot of Arsenal fans telling me it was too much money, now they’re saying it’s cheap and what a top player he is. I said to them I have no doubt he’ll win Arsenal’s Player of the Season in his first season because I knew he’d go there and be so good.”

Stating that Rice is the best player he’s ever played with and Nobel has played with his fair share of good players so is honestly a huge compliment for Rice but not unexpected after how good he has shown to be since joining the Gunners.

Personally I knew he was good, having watched him for years at West Ham and then also become a huge part of the England team, I knew he was good but I never knew he was this good and under a manager like Mikel Arteta and the background staff at Arsenal, I think he could go on to become one of the best English players of all time and maybe doesn’t get the credit he deserves and becomes some what of a unsung hero.

Arsenal have bought a gem and if we play it right, we could be looking at a long-time legend of the club in the future.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

How much do we love Tottenham today?…….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…