Is Declan Rice the reason why Arsenal have improved so much this season?

According to Paul Merson, Arsenal’s £105 million investment in Declan Rice has definitely worked wonders for the team.
After a devastating end to last season, Arsenal needed to make some improvements to redeem themselves this season. One change was a decision to spend £105 million to sign Declan Rice.
Rice’s resurgence at the Emirates has been fascinating to observe. It’s as if he’s become an entirely new player. His signing was obviously intended to strengthen Arsenal’s defensive capabilities, but he has also helped Arsenal’s overall game.
He has them well off defensively; their over-reliance on Thomas Partey is a thing of the past, and he has also been highly important in the team’s play in the final third. Mikel Arteta now has a quality corner taker in Rice, and he can also tap into the Englishman’s goals. In 27 games, the ex-Hammer has 5 goals and 5 assists, and his overall performance has made Paul Merson claim he has elevated this Arsenal side to new heights.
“They are so different to last season because Declan Rice has taken them to another level,” said Merson on Sky.
“He’s up there with Rodri and that’s why Man City and Arsenal have great defences. They are so disciplined it’s unbelievable.”
Gooners should hope Rice continues to soar. So far, his influence has been evident, and if this trend continues, the ex-Hammer could end up to have been the missing link in the Gunners’ title pursuit.
Yes he has significantly strengthen the spine of the team, to the extent of the world class player hardly had a sniff yet rarely we miss a beat.
Declan has no doubt improved Arsenal,but I don’t think he’s the sole reason. There are many factors that have led to an improvement in how we have played in the second half of this season and Rice is one of them.
No doubt Declan has been massive for us this season but I also think the other players like Saka, Martineli, Maghales etc. Have grown and learnt a lot from last season.
Personally I can’t tell if Arsenal have improved from last season or not, for me the vedict is still out there. For me trophies will measure the improvement at end of the season. Otherwise I believe around the same time last season with Partey fit we were in a much better position in the league
DR is part of the reason but he is at present a cog in a well oiled machine
Whilst I love seeing the goals going in
I am loving what we do with out the ball
The high and intensity press all the team are doing to get it back
That is not down to just one player but as a team collectively
The team and manager have given me back belief and it sounds so good to me hear our name being mention in the same conversation as city and pool that we have a chance of winning the league
Long way to go but I believe!
Onwards a d upwards