Is Declan Rice the reason why Arsenal have improved so much this season?

According to Paul Merson, Arsenal’s £105 million investment in Declan Rice has definitely worked wonders for the team.

After a devastating end to last season, Arsenal needed to make some improvements to redeem themselves this season. One change was a decision to spend £105 million to sign Declan Rice.

Rice’s resurgence at the Emirates has been fascinating to observe. It’s as if he’s become an entirely new player. His signing was obviously intended to strengthen Arsenal’s defensive capabilities, but he has also helped Arsenal’s overall game.

He has them well off defensively; their over-reliance on Thomas Partey is a thing of the past, and he has also been highly important in the team’s play in the final third. Mikel Arteta now has a quality corner taker in Rice, and he can also tap into the Englishman’s goals. In 27 games, the ex-Hammer has 5 goals and 5 assists, and his overall performance has made Paul Merson claim he has elevated this Arsenal side to new heights.

“They are so different to last season because Declan Rice has taken them to another level,” said Merson on Sky.

“He’s up there with Rodri and that’s why Man City and Arsenal have great defences. They are so disciplined it’s unbelievable.”

Gooners should hope Rice continues to soar. So far, his influence has been evident, and if this trend continues, the ex-Hammer could end up to have been the missing link in the Gunners’ title pursuit.

