Is Declan Rice the top Premier League midfielder? Gerrard thinks so..

Former Liverpool midfielder and Premier League icon Steven Gerrard has picked Declan Rice as the best midfielder in the Premier League currently. Even before his big-money move to Arsenal, Rice was consistently in the conversation among the league’s top midfielders. Since his 2023 move however, the England international has elevated his game to another level, reaching world-class status under the tutelage of Mikel Arteta. The former West Ham man is now an all-round midfielder, capable of impacting both boxes with his blend of pace and power. Having also added goals to his game, he is a complete package and an incredible asset at our disposal.

Gerrard full of admiration for Rice’s mentality

Due to his development in recent years, Steven Gerrard has unsurprisingly named him his best midfielder in the Premier League. Quizzed to name the midfielders he admires in this generation, the Liverpool icon was quick to mention Rice. He also added that he would have loved to come up against a player like him in the top flight. Speaking to the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, Gerrard said: “In the Premier League, I think Declan Rice is a really, really good midfielder. I like an awful lot about him. I like the kid, I like his mentality, I like the way he’s gone to the next level at Arsenal. He’s adding different things to his game. I think he’d be a really tough, strong opponent, good challenge.”

Carragher believes Declan Rice edges Moises Caicedo in best midfielder debate

Rice continues to lead by example for club and country

Declan Rice recently skippered the Three Lions in the absence of Harry Kane, leading England to a friendly win over Wales. It has been an impressive start to the season in Arsenal colours for the England international. He has made an appearance in every single game so far, contributing three goals or assists along the way. Rice has formed a strong midfield partnership with summer recruit Martin Zubimendi, providing a solid platform for the likes of Eberechi Eze and Martin Ødegaard to thrive further up the pitch.

Benjamin Kenneth

