Is Declan Rice’s move to Arsenal looking like a done deal despite no talks with West Ham yet?

As per Italian football expert Gianluca di Marzio, Mikel Arteta wants to build his team around Declan Rice. For years since he joined Arteta, he has been trying to discover his dream team, and it appears that in his dream team, he has always had Declan Rice at the heart of his midfield.
“Arsenal needs a player like him, and I think it could be the right move because Arteta is a fantastic coach, and Rice can grow with Arteta,” di Marzio said on mybettingsites.
“He could have gone to Guardiola and Man City, Barcelona, or Real Madrid, but at Arsenal, he will be the reference point of the club. He can be the man in midfield.
“I don’t know if the deal will definitely be closed, but it will be a fantastic signing for Arsenal and him.”
David Moyes said about Declan Rice: “We honestly hope he stays,”
“We’d love for him to be a West Ham player but we are aware that might not be the case at the end of the season.
“So that’s one of the scenarios around planning. There are plans that we have Dec here but we’re also fully aware there is a good chance we won’t have him.”
Notably, the Mirror’s John Cross is claiming the 24-year-old is definitely keen on a move to the Emirates and would probably snub Bayern and Manchester United, claiming, “Rice has been very clear that he is focused on helping West Ham win the Europa Conference League, but if he is allowed to go then his preference is expected to be a move to Arsenal.”
Next season, Arsenal has to be better. They have to take the crown from Manchester City, finally. Declan Rice will be a massive upgrade to their midfield. For years, he could play alongside Martin Odegaard, and maybe Caicedo, or any other young midfielder signed, which will surely take the Gunners to another level….
congratulations, you have won the silliest headline of the month award
It’s not a done but the player has been a loyal campaigner at his present club I expect his preferred choice of destination will be respected, which is Arsenal in my opinion.
Yes it would be a massive upgrade in sorting out the defensive third and a bold statement of intent by Arsenal.
Were the final decision up to Rice alone , than I have little doubt he would come to us.
But it will be decided by those in charge of finance.
Which is why I predict, with sadness, as he is a top, top player, that he WONT come to us.
As much as I hate to admit it, I’m afraid you’re right. Despite what West Ham has said to him about a gentleman’s agreement, they will want a bidding war and will ultimately accept the highest bid which already talked the final decision away from Rice. I still feel £100m it too much
G & JF, My two favourite guys on the same page (topic). Morning to you both.
I think this is looking promising if the rumours are true that Hammers are interested in Tavares (and Balogan). If they really want those two, we will get Declan. For how much actual cash though, is anyone’s guess.
The longer this season went on the less impressed I was with Caicedo playing at what seemed to be RB. He may have dropped off a bit because the season is coming to a close.
EG, good to see you again on JA. I had thought you might have had enough. Good news for us all.
Is there any truth, I wonder, that West Ham are interested in TAVARES though?
Balogun, I could understand but Tavares? Can’t see them wanting him, personally.
I would love RICE here but though both sides want it to happen,I dont doubt, I just dont see us forking out the sum WH will be able to get for him from others Probably United . HOPE I am wrong.
Hi Jon, I’m not sure if I’ve had enough yet so I’ll play it by ear. Does the new icon representing me look like a dirty great big black spider to
you ? I promise I don’t resemble such a thing in real life. Only have two arms !
I’ve watched what Tavares has been up to (on the field) and although he’s done reasonably well at Marseille, I detect a slightly wild and woolly trait in his game. Not a massive amount of control, but very raw and sometimes effective. Was watching Diaby recently and he seems a better attacking option with more skill. Not sure why I’m comparing them because they are different.
EG I would really like to know how these various icons for all our names are chosen and more importantly , WHY!
PROBABLY, just a random selection with no meaning at all behind any of them.
I think your icon looks more like a tree though, dont you?
Mine looks like something weird, probably from outer space, which is about right, I reckon.
Evgunner its always a pleasure to see you here was getting a little worried you may go missing as fans bring out the knifes.
Caicedo is an extremely all around balance player like Gundogan though not in the same mold but they are both game changers.
They are not many player in the league sport the versatility of these two, but as the noise gets louder am as happy as a lark
G – Yes like everyone else I’ve been very impressed with Caicedo this season, but he got mullered a couple of weeks ago at RB and seemed to be all at sea. It just goes to show what we probably already know, no matter how good you are, you can look pretty ordinary on any single given day.
Still hope he comes to us if the price is right.
You know Gundogan has always been a fabulous and intelligent player but like I said before, the horse has bolted. His personality and presence with our squad could be beneficial as long as Pep doesn’t send him as a spy ! Seriously though, I don’t think he’d want to come to us somehow. Is it true Barcelona want him ? If it isn’t, he may want to go back to Deutschland.
To be honest, though it’s a free this is the one I don’t see happening,
I can’t see how it would makes sense to him personally, if he was a fan of Arsenal as a kid then one could argue it’s his boyhood club.
But then again stranger things happens in football.
Yes I herd the rumor of Barcelona intrest.
What make you think larks are happy! There must be some larks who are Spuds fans and therefore suicidal!
Those larks presumably get up so early(early as a lark) to find worms to feed that fat Cockerel.
That’s a sad state of affairs down the lane
Declan Rice is a top player.
However, he won’t come cheap. 70m pounds on Rice should rather be spent on a Top quality Striker. An A list Striker like Osihmen.
Man City won the league because of Haaland. He was the difference.
Our priority should be a 9 who is so good in the air. Who has the height and natural goal scoring ability.
90m pounds for Osimhen.
If we can’t get Osimhen, then Ivan Toney, Ihenacho or Awoniyi from Nottingham Forest should be Options.
We should sell Balogun and move G. Jesus to the right wing to rotate with Saka.
As for the midfield, we need height. I would go for Onana from Everton. The guy is aggressive and very strong.
High Energy and fitness is important if you want to win the league.
I love Declan Rice. But I’m worried about the amount Westham would put on him.
Arsenal won’t pay the fee suggested the only way can see it happening is if there are players going the other way so 70-80 mill plus 2-3 players!