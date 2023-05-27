Is Declan Rice’s move to Arsenal looking like a done deal despite no talks with West Ham yet?

As per Italian football expert Gianluca di Marzio, Mikel Arteta wants to build his team around Declan Rice. For years since he joined Arteta, he has been trying to discover his dream team, and it appears that in his dream team, he has always had Declan Rice at the heart of his midfield.

“Arsenal needs a player like him, and I think it could be the right move because Arteta is a fantastic coach, and Rice can grow with Arteta,” di Marzio said on mybettingsites.

“He could have gone to Guardiola and Man City, Barcelona, or Real Madrid, but at Arsenal, he will be the reference point of the club. He can be the man in midfield.

“I don’t know if the deal will definitely be closed, but it will be a fantastic signing for Arsenal and him.”

David Moyes said about Declan Rice: “We honestly hope he stays,”

“We’d love for him to be a West Ham player but we are aware that might not be the case at the end of the season.

“So that’s one of the scenarios around planning. There are plans that we have Dec here but we’re also fully aware there is a good chance we won’t have him.”

Notably, the Mirror’s John Cross is claiming the 24-year-old is definitely keen on a move to the Emirates and would probably snub Bayern and Manchester United, claiming, “Rice has been very clear that he is focused on helping West Ham win the Europa Conference League, but if he is allowed to go then his preference is expected to be a move to Arsenal.”

Next season, Arsenal has to be better. They have to take the crown from Manchester City, finally. Declan Rice will be a massive upgrade to their midfield. For years, he could play alongside Martin Odegaard, and maybe Caicedo, or any other young midfielder signed, which will surely take the Gunners to another level….

