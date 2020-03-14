Is Diogo Jota the kind of player that Arsenal needs?

Is Diogo Jota an Arsenal type of player?

Arsenal has just been linked with a move for Wolves’ Diogo Jota as the Portugal star continues to impress for the Premier League side.

The Gunners reportedly see him as a proper wide player because of his versatility upfront and his ability to score goals as well.

The only winger that can score goals for Arsenal at the moment is Nicolas Pepe and the Ivorian has been struggling in his first season at the Emirates.

The question then is, is Diogo Jota the kind of winger that Arsenal needs?

I have to say yes. I have spent some time watching Jota star for Wolves this season and I believe that he is one of the best in the Premier League.

He and Raul Jimenez have formed a deadly duo for Wolves at their partnership up top has hurt so many teams.

He can play as a winger and as a second striker alongside Jimenez and I believe that he can add more goals to this Arsenal team next season.

I think that he can unlock defences with his runs at the back post, he seems to also know how to combine well with teammates to draw defenders out of position.

These abilities are going to be very important for Arsenal should the Gunners land the 23-year-old.

Wolves know that they have a huge talent on their hands and I don’t expect them to sell him on the cheap, but Arsenal should be ready to compete for players like Jota from next summer.