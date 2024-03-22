Is Donyell Malen an upgrade on Reiss Nelson as Saka’s backup at Arsenal?

Donyell Malen said in February that he would be willing to return to Arsenal, where he previously played as an academy player from 2015 to 2017.

🗣️Borussia Dortmund ⭐️ Donyell Malen: “I think because I played as a youth player in England, it is always the dream to play in the Premier League. “I want #Arsenal, my favourite club. Yes I would go back. “I played there when I was younger. I really wanted to break through… pic.twitter.com/Ftw4HPj38P — Arsenal News Channel (@Arsenalnewschan) February 28, 2024

Florian Plettenberg from Sky recently disclosed that Arsenal and Liverpool were among the ‘most serious’ transfer destinations for Malen. The German journalist said that for at least £34 million, the North Londoners could re-sign the winger, who was open to return to the UK.

Charles Watts has recently laid out a compelling case for Mikel Arteta to prioritize completing Malen’s swoop. Watts believes Arsenal can’t go wrong by replacing him with Malen — why so?

Watts describes the Borrussia Dortmund player as an upgrade to Nelson on his YouTube channel, saying, “He’s talked very openly about wanting to come back to Arsenal if he does come back to the Premier League.. He wouldn’t be at the top of my list, I have to say, from what I’ve seen of him, but he’s certainly an interesting player who can fill those positions… As much as I like Reiss Nelson, I think he would certainly be an upgrade.”

With 11 goals and three assists in 23 games, the Dutch international would undoubtedly be a valuable addition to this Arsenal team. As Arsenal is also anxious about finding a trustworthy Saka backup. Could Malen be that guy?.

Darren N

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

Watch the lastest video from our friends at DublinArsenal…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…