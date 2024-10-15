Is Eberechi Eze worth £68million amidst Arsenal interest?

Arsenal remains one of the clubs that believe Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze could be a valuable addition to their squad.

The Gunners released Eze from their youth team when he was a teenager, but he eventually made his way back to the Premier League after a successful spell at QPR.

Since returning to the English top flight, Eze has continued to improve, attracting interest from several clubs who are now eager to sign him.

Mikel Arteta’s side already boasts some of the finest talents in the Premier League, yet a move for Eze still makes sense. Arsenal is aware of his potential for further development, but the attacker is protected by a substantial release clause at Crystal Palace.

The Eagles are known for being reluctant to sell their key players cheaply, and a report from Football Insider reveals that Eze is tied to the club by a £68 million release clause.

Many of his suitors consider that fee too steep for the England international, and Arsenal appears hesitant to spend that much to secure his services.

The Gunners will continue to monitor his progress, but if they choose to pursue him more seriously, they will likely seek a discount.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Eze is no doubt one of the most talented attackers in the league, but he is not worth that much money.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…