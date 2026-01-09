Is Eddie Nketiah better than Gyokeres?

Viktor Gyokeres has endured a difficult start to his Arsenal career since joining the Gunners in the summer, prompting growing debate over whether he represents an upgrade on Eddie Nketiah. Expectations were extremely high following his arrival, but his performances so far have fallen well short of what many supporters anticipated.

Arsenal invested a significant amount of time negotiating with Sporting Club to secure Gyokeres’ signature, with talks dragging on as both clubs struggled to reach an agreement. His reputation in Portugal was outstanding, having been regarded as one of the most prolific strikers in world football during his time there. Interest from elite European clubs was strong, yet Gyokeres was convinced Arsenal was the right destination and rejected Manchester United and other suitors to complete the move.

High expectations and growing frustration

The Gunners were pleased to bring him to the Emirates, but the expectation was clear, he was signed to deliver goals. That return has not materialised, and his struggles have become increasingly difficult to explain. Despite flashes of effort and physical presence, Gyokeres has not been able to translate his previous form into consistent Premier League performances.

There is a growing sense that his position may soon come under serious threat. With Kai Havertz expected to return to full fitness, many believe the German could replace Gyokeres in the starting lineup. Another underwhelming display against Liverpool has only intensified scrutiny of the Swede’s contribution.

Comparisons with Nketiah

Following that performance, comparisons with Eddie Nketiah have resurfaced. According to Football Insider, a significant number of Arsenal supporters now believe Gyokeres is not an improvement on Nketiah. The former Arsenal striker was sold to Crystal Palace last season and has also found goals hard to come by, yet some fans feel he offered more to the team than Gyokeres has managed so far.

This comparison underlines the level of frustration surrounding Gyokeres’ form. While he was signed to elevate Arsenal’s attack, doubts are beginning to emerge about whether he truly represents a step forward. With pressure mounting and competition for places increasing, the coming weeks could prove decisive in determining his role at the club and whether he can turn his fortunes around.