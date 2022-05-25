Is Eddie Nketiah good enough to be Arsenal’s main striker next season?

In an amazing turnaround it seems that Mikel Arteta has offered Eddie Nketiah a new contract that is good enough to keep him at the Emirates, and has enough confidemce that he has the ability to take the Gunners to the next level.
During most of the season, it seemed that Arteta did not have any confidence in the England U21 international, but now, having scored 5 goals in his last 7 outings for the club (which is more than both him and Lacazette had scored in the whole season previously), it has persuaded Arteta that our Academy product can really make it in the big time.
The Arsenal oracle David Ornstein has made it public that Nketiah has also had a change of heart and is now willing to stay as part of Arteta’s project. The report in the Athletic said: “Eddie Nketiah has changed his mind about leaving Arsenal and is on the verge of signing a new contract, The Athletic understands.
“The Arsenal striker’s new deal would be expected to be up to five years in length, although it is still in the process of being finalised.
“The 22-year-old’s current contract is due to expire this summer and there had been an expectation that he would end a seven-year association with the north London club.”
Personally I think this is great news, as Nketiah has proved to all Arsenal fans (and his boss) that he has found his scoring boots after afew seasons on the sidelines as a rarely used backup.
He could be the winner of the Golden Boot next season. Who knows?
Bad news because now we only buying one striker I don’t believe that Eddie is better than Florian we going to be stuck with Eddie 3-4 years joke thing
This is the reason why we are not progressing to the level of top clubs , mediocre players get new contracts with 1 or 2 best game in whole season,
Winner of the golden boot?
In which league please, he is not even as good as Abraham Chelsea sent out on loan
Not really the striker we need at the moment but at least we have protected our interests in the player. Another upside, Nketiah has a second chance to prove he is worth keeping for the future. A win-win for all. First Elneny and now Nketiah – two successful deals completed.
Great news! Nketiah’s hold-up play isn’t great, but he clicks well with the other young players and has been playing at Arsenal for many years
I bet Arsenal couldn’t convince Jesus and decided to sign a tall CF as an alternative to Nketiah
As long as this forward is not Tammy Abraham
To be honest,I don’t really know what to think about it.does that mean we won’t be buying a new CF?and if we are still after another CF,will it impact the calibre of CF we will try to buy?
I mean for Nketiah to change his mind and stay at the club,he must have been given certain assurances surely?what has changed?so many questions.
An extra £30k a week and the no.9 shirt?
Might sway any 22 year old, lol
Look at Mbappe, nailed on to leave to join his dream club, then an extra £1m a week, from PSG plus team selection input and now he is a lifetime Parisian kissing the badge and patting his heart
No9 is for Darwin Nunez 😉
Number 9 shirt?that would be some statement from the club/MA wouldn’t it?also I thought Eddie’s problem was playing time no?
It will be a massive joke if he is given the No9 shirt. He has improved as a player but he isn’t the top draw player needed for us to move to the next level
I agree,if we were to go after a “big” name CF,there is a good chance that he’ll ask for that number 9 no??
Yeah course they would. I mean it’s reported we are trying to sign Osimhen but this is more than likely the club trying to show us that they tried for the top players. So frustrating
he is fine as a third choice striker. he is mediocre and no team can have 4th place finish with him as a first and even second choice striker
giving him a new contract only makes sense if we use it to sell him and raise some money. otherwise it’s a evidence for the low standarts at our club.
This is great news.
– he will be squad player, not main striker (unless he does really well)
– homegrown and still young
– now can be actually sold if things don’t work out
– now we don’t need money to buy a 2nd striker, money which can be directed at other positions
I mean now we don’t need money to buy TWO strikers
It is a good step that he signed imo, but can he be Arsenal’s main striker?
For me, not yet. He needs more than few good matches.
Class A strikers are consistent for seasons. Now, he has a place on the team, and he would try to compete and prove that he can.
Why it is a good signing?
It was difficult to buy two quality strikers because squad needs improvement and depth in several positions. With budget limits and probably not that many strikers available and willing to come to Arsenal for different reasons, Eddie is needed.
Eddie is finally gaining confidence and experience. Experience in tactics, positioning and in translating aggressive pressure to end product rather than commiting fouls and receiving cards. He has the speed, an eye for goal and decent overall technique in shooting, passing and dribbling. He is learning to compensate height with adjusting jump timings and taking a quick step infront of defenders.
He is still improving ofc but he is developing in the correct path.
He also knows the club, staff, teammates, city, language and most importantly tactics. Zero risk or adaptation time.
it’s not a question of giving him more time. he is a mediocre striker and his celling is very low. he can never get the crucial half-step to get space and shoot when facing decent defenders. he can’t dribble. he can’t force his way to goal by sheer strenght and determination like Laca did at his best. his first touch is bad. exept for his work rate, he is not good enough, not even to be a second choice striker. thinking he is shows how low our standarts have fallen.
Answer to the headline .
Absolutely not .
Quite worrisome that the club have now
Extended a players contact who they have been trying to flog for 2 seasons .
Unfortunately this goes deeper into the fact that Arteta couldn’t get us a CL spot .
Obviously we will know more as the summer transfer window progresses ,but personally I expect the same old same old .
What top class player would want to come to a club that over the last few Seasons seems more interested in pulling the wool over the fans eyes (gullible is a word I would use for some )rather than actually doing what they keep promising.
Some fans refuse to accept the mediocrity, Nketiah as a backup striker, top 6 is the new top 4, rewarding one manager for 5th, but sacking two others.
Nketiah??? No way Jose. We would waste another year. Nketiah is a 4 out of ten striker. Even you don’t believe Nketiah is Arsenal quality. Sell him quickly.
I’ve ummed and aarged about Nketiah for a couple of seasons. Clearly he’s a talented player, and he’s improved this season.
My issue is that I don’t think he’s the right player in 4231.
Partner him with Alan Smith or Olivier Giroud in a 442, and I think you’ve got a really dangerous player. Up front on his own, he can only run onto passes from the MF.
I’m not unhappy that he staying, but we need a CF this window, someone big and ugly who can hold up and brings the AMs behind him into play.
This might leave Nketiah on the bench and playing cup games…not sure he’s gonna be happy with that…or maybe the style rotates per the opposition. Rather keep him than see him go on a free though. I hope his agent hasn’t negotiated a stupid wage too….
No, he either plays 2nd fiddle to a more experienced player or goes on loan. Similarly, watching Nelson now, he looks a much better team player. I would give him a new deal and loan him back to Feyernood for a season or two.
We have many youngsters that are not quite Saka level. Players like Balogun, Tavares, Lokonga, Clarke, Hutchinson, Azeez, Patino, Ballard (though it looks like he is leaving) and even ESR. They are not ready to win us the Europa League or probably not get us into the top 4.
The Elneny and Nketiah deals only confirms what I thought.there was no way we were going to buy/bring in the number of players we really need during this summer transfer window only.it looks like it’s going to take few more transfer windows to do that.
According to reports Arsenal have offered Eddie Nketiah a five-year deal worth in the region of £100k-per-week. Nketiah has also been offered a huge signing on bonus, believed to be up to £5m over the course of the deal.
If this is true, I can see why Eddie’s had a change of heart!
That would be ridiculous sue – would just show again how we never learn.
That’s the sort of offer you’d make if he’d scored 20 goals and really convinced everyone he’s the real deal, but he’s not done it yet. We need to start giving these contracts as a reward for consistent output, not potential.
Another William/Ozil style deal. Costs a fortune for a nobody player.
Spot on, Davi, I agree. He’s not done it yet and to be honest I have my doubts that he will…
😂yeah me too!I thought that playing time was the issue?
No wonder that more and more players decide to run their contracts down.
That’s gone out the window, Siamois 😄 He wasn’t going to get this sort of money elsewhere
£100k a week screams pure desperation. He’s not saka or on his level. Could’ve gave Kamara that £100k and signed him on a free.
Imagine how much Saka can demand!!
We tried to sell Nketiah for 10 mil last year and had no takers. We have been trying to give away Elnenny for 3 years for peanuts and no takers. Both to clubs a lot lower in the leagues than us but we think now they are good enough for bumper payrises. We are giving Cedric a new contract. Says it all.
I would trust the full process if we actually played well and played attacking football. But we are awful to watch sideways backwards gutless. And these 3 mentioned are part of the issue of why we will not progress
That’s probably because Cedric scored a beauty, Reggie – yep, give him a new deal 😂
All joking aside though, I am surprised. How many players can you see us bringing in?
Well that’s then. No more strikers need to be signed then!😹😭😢🥹
Ok as a squad player but beyond that..
I am now expecting Arsenal to announce that Laca has signed an extension too, transfer window done!!😂
Then use not getting top4 as the reason why we had to do this then celebrate finishing 5th as progress
😄 For sure – with a cool 100k a week increase!!
Elneny’s new contract along with Nketiah’s (if it happens) suggests to me that Arsenal will be prooritising quality over quantity this window. I’m betting on three new signees all between £30-60m
I think the reality of the failure to get CL football (which was expected) will hit home in the next few months to those who think it wasn’t a failure finishing 5th.
An unequivocal NO!!! if this player was given assurances about playing time, this will be an unmitigated disaster…unless we properly address our Striker position we will continue to struggle for goals, as our only hope, tactically-speaking, was that we could acquire the kind of talent who could come good in spite of the tactics usually on offer under this rather timid manager
Maybe but probably not
Until tactics change there’s no point in even signing a new striker to be honest