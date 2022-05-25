Is Eddie Nketiah good enough to be Arsenal’s main striker next season?

In an amazing turnaround it seems that Mikel Arteta has offered Eddie Nketiah a new contract that is good enough to keep him at the Emirates, and has enough confidemce that he has the ability to take the Gunners to the next level.

During most of the season, it seemed that Arteta did not have any confidence in the England U21 international, but now, having scored 5 goals in his last 7 outings for the club (which is more than both him and Lacazette had scored in the whole season previously), it has persuaded Arteta that our Academy product can really make it in the big time.

The Arsenal oracle David Ornstein has made it public that Nketiah has also had a change of heart and is now willing to stay as part of Arteta’s project. The report in the Athletic said: “Eddie Nketiah has changed his mind about leaving Arsenal and is on the verge of signing a new contract, The Athletic understands.

“The Arsenal striker’s new deal would be expected to be up to five years in length, although it is still in the process of being finalised.

“The 22-year-old’s current contract is due to expire this summer and there had been an expectation that he would end a seven-year association with the north London club.”

Personally I think this is great news, as Nketiah has proved to all Arsenal fans (and his boss) that he has found his scoring boots after afew seasons on the sidelines as a rarely used backup.

He could be the winner of the Golden Boot next season. Who knows?

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section