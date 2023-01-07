Is Eddie Nketiah saving Arsenal millions in the transfer market?

The debate over whether Eddie Nketiah is ready to lead Arsenal’s attack in the months ahead before Gabriel Jesus returns isn’t going away anytime soon, at least not while the transfer window is still open.

Some believe Arteta simply needs to go out and sign a reliable striker to lead their attack in the absence of their injured number 9. So far, all of Arsenal’s attacking transfer links have mentioned Mykhailo Mudryk as a possible new signing. Is Mudryk a natural striker? He isn’t, which raises the question of whether Arsenal signing him will fill Jesus’ void.

Other than Mudryk’s swoop, there’s a feeling Arteta may need to move for a striker. Some transfer links name Atletico Madrid striker Felix as a player who could join Arsenal on loan, but Felix’s links are fraught with uncertainty, leading one to believe his swoop won’t happen.

So, if Felix is not signed, one might wonder if Nketiah can be trusted. Martin Keown believes Nketiah is working hard to lead Arsenal’s attack effectively. In fact, the Premier League expert believes Nketiah will save Arteta millions that he could have used to sign another striker.

“I think Nketiah coming in, he is saving Arsenal a bit of money up there — saving Arsenal having to sign a striker. He is working tirelessly,” Keown told talkSPORT.

Do you think Nketiah can finally prove himself on Arteta’s team? He already has two goals in his last three league starts.

