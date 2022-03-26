Is Edu planning for life after Arteta?

Brazil coach Tite could manage Arsenal once he steps down from the national team after the 2022 World Cup, according to TV Globo.
Tite, 60, recently announced he would not continue at the helm of the national team next year, with the tournament in November being his last in charge of the Canarinha.
According to TV Globo, negotiations between the Gunners and Tite’s representatives have started, despite current manager Mikel Arteta turning the club around in recent years. The Spaniard won the FA Cup in May 2019 and is on course to bring Champions League football back to the Emirates this season, but if he fails then Arsenal could look to replace him.
Should Tite join the Premier League club he would reunite with friend Edu Gaspar — the Arsenal technical director worked with him at Corinthians and with Brazil.
Tite has been at the helm of the national team since 2016. He has vast experience coaching in Brazil but his only stints overseas have been with two clubs in the United Arab Emirates.
Would we want to replace Mikel “The Boss” Arteta if he failed to bring Arsenal to Champions League next season?
Thoughts Gooners.
Goonersia –
Tell Tite 2 go look 4 a job somewhere else cuz Arsenal will not sack Arteta even if he fail 2 deliver champions league futbol.
No we should not look to replace the boss if we fail to qualify for the top four, not if we continue to play as we are doing.
There are just too much positives surrounding the team and by extension the club and fans, we need this stability
Yes according to super rich club owner Harold Steptoe Mr Edu has plans to bring in a more experienced panel of managers including Arsene Wenger 72, George Graham 74 and Terry Neill 77.
Arteta is proving there might actually be something about him after all. If he bags the top 4 with the current squad it is a sign of greater things to come.
The club have already publicly stated this link is cobblers. So why perpetuate it
Edu needs to be sacked if these rumours are true. Mikel can handle both positions just as the greatest manager Mr. Wenger did. We do have a dedicated person to handle contracts. Tite over Teta? Never.
BTW, another news item stated that the greatest assist king in the universe was dropped from the first team by Ismael Kartal. Arteta boo boys any comments? Mikel was right and so was I, to support Mikel.