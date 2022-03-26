Is Edu planning for life after Arteta?

Brazil coach Tite could manage Arsenal once he steps down from the national team after the 2022 World Cup, according to TV Globo.

Tite, 60, recently announced he would not continue at the helm of the national team next year, with the tournament in November being his last in charge of the Canarinha.

According to TV Globo, negotiations between the Gunners and Tite’s representatives have started, despite current manager Mikel Arteta turning the club around in recent years. The Spaniard won the FA Cup in May 2019 and is on course to bring Champions League football back to the Emirates this season, but if he fails then Arsenal could look to replace him.

Should Tite join the Premier League club he would reunite with friend Edu Gaspar — the Arsenal technical director worked with him at Corinthians and with Brazil.

Tite has been at the helm of the national team since 2016. He has vast experience coaching in Brazil but his only stints overseas have been with two clubs in the United Arab Emirates.

Would we want to replace Mikel “The Boss” Arteta if he failed to bring Arsenal to Champions League next season?

Thoughts Gooners.

Goonersia –